Your weekly horoscope with Russell Grant
The astrologer looks to the stars for your horoscope for the week beginning Saturday, 27 August.
Aries (21 Mar - 20 Apr)
You’re ready to make a big career change. This is something that has been discussed within the family. Now you need to prepare your boss and workmates for what you are planning. They need to know it has nothing to do with the job or their company. You just want and need something different, that’s all. You are in a position to carry a sport you love forward, and this is a great situation to be in.
Taurus (21 Apr - 21 May)
A journey took at short notice will cause some confusion. Meetings and appointments need to be arranged, and a few people won’t be happy about this. You sense their annoyance, but you are also aware of your priorities, and this change in plans cannot be helped. Events at this time are important to you, so keep your own interests in mind and don’t listen to anyone’s complaints or objections.
Gemini (22 May - 21 Jun)
You’re surprised when a close friend shows little enthusiasm for your ideas. It might seem as if someone is holding back their true thoughts about a situation which is causing you a little concern. You’re trying to see things from an objective point of view, but this is difficult when emotions get in the way. Writing about your feelings and experiences in a diary can be an excellent outlet for your emotions.
Cancer (22 Jun - 23 Jul)
You just can’t understand what has got into those around you. Some people seem to be deliberately awkward and uncooperative. Others are being amazingly childish in their behaviour. It may be the general atmosphere that’s causing everyone to be disheartened but try not to expect too much from others. It isn’t, for instance, a good time to ask people to make important decisions.
Leo (24 Jul - 23 Aug)
There’s not much time to relax when demands from all directions will keep you on your toes. A friend or neighbour will approach you for advice on how to get their life in order. Don’t treat this as a joke, for they really are being serious, and they do need guidance. Someone wants to take a leaf out of your book, and it should please you to be able to give them some practical support.
Virgo (24 Aug - 23 Sep)
Productive talks within your household will lead to you making important decisions about living arrangements and new domestic routines. If you decide to make a start on beautifying your home, use your imagination to come up with ways to make your space more welcoming and comforting. Think twice before giving advice or offering to assist someone who isn’t as experienced as yourself.
Libra (24 Sep - 23 Oct)
Confidential matters are a source of concern. These won’t be helped by the fractious atmosphere in the workplace. Someone you work with is not being honest with you, and they are fooling themselves if they think you haven’t noticed this. There is a lot going on behind the scenes. Some of this will be to your advantage, but you need to be patient before you start seeing results.
Scorpio (24 Oct - 22 Nov)
A group effort is never going to bring you a lot of satisfaction when you are constantly at odds with other members of the team. Leaving a job half-finished is the exception rather than the rule for you but for the sake of your mental health, you may have to cut some ties. As it is you won’t say no to a travel offer. Getting away from your usual hang-outs will be the best thing you can do for your health.
Sagittarius (23 Nov - 21 Dec)
Resist the urge to take control of a situation that involves a partner or close friend. Someone close feels a need for a longer rein than usual. They won’t thank you for the words of advice you are trying to give them, albeit in their best interests. Some people need to learn from their own experiences. When you sense tension, it would be better to leave others to their own devices.
Capricorn (22 Dec - 20 Jan)
An older colleague’s high handed tactics are starting to vex you. They need bringing down a peg or two, and you are justified in making an official complaint. Just don’t let your temper get the better of you, as the only way you will get results is by using smart tactics. Avoid touchy topics in family discussions. Remember to leave out a certain person’s name in conversations if this will cause further tension.
Aquarius (21 Jan - 19 Feb)
It will be red tape or some other restrictions that will cause some sort of stalemate in a legal matter. At all times, remain alert as some things may not be as they seem. The best thing you can do is ask plenty of questions. Don’t take anything or anyone at face value. Official matters will make very slow progress, but it won’t be long before you will be able to put these behind you.
Pisces (20 Feb - 20 Mar)
You are about to take a step up the success ladder. If this means accepting a more senior post, be prepared for the need to make business matters a priority for a wee while. Face the fact that others will be looking to you to set an example. You’re incredibly sensitive and have uncanny insight into what people are thinking and feeling. This will bring a new depth of meaning to your relationships.
