Aries (21 Mar - 20 Apr)
An old friend or colleague you were once romantically linked with will show up at a Christmas party. You might agree to get together again to discuss old times. If so, ask yourself what this could do to a current relationship. If it seems like, after all these years, someone still fancies you and you could never reciprocate their feelings, would it not be better to leave well alone?
Taurus (21 Apr - 21 May)
You’re wondering whether you have the skills and knowledge to carry out a special assignment. People are relying on you. Initial panic will subside once you realise that common sense along with a methodical approach is all that’s needed to get this job done. Since you’re naturally blessed with both, success is almost guaranteed. If attending an interview, don’t be afraid to blow your own trumpet.
Gemini (22 May - 21 Jun)
Resist an urge to drop everything to please a new partner who seems to be expecting a lot from you. Test this relationship by telling them no. If they accept you have other things to do and think about, this is a good sign they respect the need for give and take. Slow down a little when it comes to everyday concerns and routines. One way or another, jobs will get done. Don’t be reluctant to delegate.
Cancer (22 Jun - 23 Jul)
You will want to get your views heard in a work related situation. This is an issue you feel strongly about in which case there may be a need to be more assertive and forceful than normal. An early Christmas celebration will be enjoyed all the more when friends from a distance visit you, or vice-versa. Are you single? The ideal partner for you will be someone who is fun-loving, caring and kind.
Leo (24 Jul - 23 Aug)
A partner or housemate isn’t saying a lot when you put suggestions to them. This doesn’t mean they aren’t considering them. Give them some time and you will get a response. Get a new colleague talking. They may not be as confident as they look and you will discover there is a lot you can do to help them. Leave future social arrangements loose. Tell people you will get back to them closer to the time.
Virgo (24 Aug - 23 Sep)
You had intended to put your own needs first but sometimes you have to go with changing priorities. This week a friend is looking for some support. They have never held back from being there for you when you needed a helping hand and this is your chance to repay them for their kindness. Career aims could receive a boost when someone pulls out of a project and you are offered the chance to take their place.
Libra (24 Sep - 23 Oct)
Get started on that backlog of emails and text messages to reply to. Keep bills up to date. Being able to complete tasks that should have been finished some time ago will give you a huge sense of relief. Creative challenges coming your way will keep you motivated and inspired. One way or another you will find a way to turn activities this festive season into something magical and special.
Scorpio (24 Oct - 22 Nov)
No matter what your aims may be, persevere until you are happy with results. Ignore anyone who complains that you are taking too long over something. Their impatience is what has caused them to fail so many times and you should not be influenced by them. Mistakes and problems at work will be due to someone overestimating or under-estimating their abilities. You know what you are capable of.
Sagittarius (23 Nov - 21 Dec)
A neighbourhood dispute could result in legal action if a settlement cannot be agreed on outside the courtroom. You may be asked to mediate. Take your time over a task that requires precise workmanship. You will be happy with the eventual results achieved. Are you single? A potential partner is making romance something of a game.
Capricorn (22 Dec - 20 Jan)
You want to feel as if you have your life more organised now. You’re tired of the loose-ends lying around. This also goes for your relationships. A recent argument remains unresolved. One way to heal the rift is by talking over what happened and how to put this behind you. Friends and workmates will have a wide variety of activities in mind with which to fill your days.
Aquarius (21 Jan - 19 Feb)
In this busy time, socially, you can expect to receive numerous invitations to festive gatherings and parties. You couldn’t possibly accept them all. A friend might feel as if you are snubbing them by turning down an offer they make you; be careful when wording your explanation. It might seem like a good idea to change a financial or legal arrangement. A partner will let you know they fully support you.
Pisces (20 Feb - 20 Mar)
In professional matters you will be showing a stronger degree of calm and emotional poise. This will enable you to work harmoniously with someone you have recently argued with. In a team situation everyone will be doing their best to cooperate. If you have been feeling a little lonely, charity events and festive gatherings over the weeks ahead will give you a chance to widen your social sphere.
Call Russell Grant’s Psychics & Mediums for guidance. Call *0906 539 1470 (£1.53p/min, 18+) or FREEPHONE 0808 206 4514 (Credit/Debit Cards) *0906 calls cost £1.50p per minute (18+ only)/0905 calls cost 75p per minute (16+ only) plus your phone provider’s access charge. All live calls are recorded for your protection & safety. This Entertainment service is provided by RGA Ltd and is regulated by PhonePayPlus. Customer Service 0207 111 6106. RGA, Po Box 322, WA15 8YL.