Aries (21 Mar - 20 Apr)
Someone you hardly know will offer to do you a favour as the week begins but can you trust them? Although it would be tempting to pass some responsibilities on to another person, in this instance you will be better off handling things on your own. There’s some uncertainty about where you actually stand in a new relationship. Be patient and give it time. Enjoy the moments you spend together.
Taurus (21 Apr - 21 May)
You will be getting on best with people who have warm and friendly natures. Travel plans are being discussed and you could be arranging a honey-moon or a romantic holiday for early next year. A neighbour will have some exciting news they will want to share with you before anyone else hears about it. A spur of the moment decision to attend a festive event will make this week extra special.
Gemini (22 May - 21 Jun)
You and a partner are discovering new things about each other every day. You’re more than half-way home in establishing a lasting bond between you and someone close. Don’t stop now. You are working towards a special goal and in this you are gaining support from people in high positions. They may be doing this in quiet ways that go unnoticed by others but they are obvious too.
Cancer (22 Jun - 23 Jul)
Some people will have lively plans for the days ahead. They expect your company and you will probably join them even if at times you would be happy to relax with your feet up. Talks in the family will touch on some sensitive subjects. Don’t be tempted to bring down the shutters in your typical Cancerian way. Your loved ones need to know what you are thinking and feeling.
Leo (24 Jul - 23 Aug)
A skill you have never thought of using in a professional capacity could find a profitable outlet. It will delight you to be able to turn what has been up until now just a hobby, into a money-making venture. All of a sudden, you will be aiming for new targets. Ignore anyone who suggests you are setting your sights too high. You can do this. Conversations with someone close will have some serious implications.
Virgo (24 Aug - 23 Sep)
Are you single and looking for love? You have always been a good judge of character and if you find yourself drawn to someone you meet at a Christmas party, this could be the start of a lasting romance or friendship. Although you can be a creature of habit, trying somewhere different to shop as a change from your usual supermarket could save you a lot of money.
Libra (24 Sep - 23 Oct)
Circumstances you had not expected may mean putting some schemes and dreams on hold. It will be frustrating to have to wait a while longer before you can get new projects underway but this situation cannot be helped. If you still have a massive amount left to do before Christmas, you will get through this faster with a little help from friends. If you ask anyone for a favour, your wish will be granted.
Scorpio (24 Oct - 22 Nov)
A workmate’s lazy attitude towards a situation that needs to be resolved will get on your nerves. Someone’s approach is lukewarm and lackadaisical and this makes you wonder why they involved themselves in certain areas in the first place. They may not be bothered about fulfilling responsibilities but you won’t let this interfere with your own progress.
Sagittarius (23 Nov - 21 Dec)
You will feel inspired to act on impulse when a strong feeling of togetherness in your closest relationships makes you want to brighten the world of those around you. Friendship and romantic bonds are strengthening. Mixing with fun-loving friends will motivate you to do something spontaneous and exciting. A family matter will need your attention as the week ends.
Capricorn (22 Dec - 20 Jan)
You intend to have words with someone in the family about a recent extravagance. They will be doing a great job of avoiding you. A lunchtime meeting will go better than expected when group travel plans are agreed on. This will make you unusually elated and excited. It will feel good to have something special to look forward to. Are you single? A new friend will have hidden depths.
Aquarius (21 Jan - 19 Feb)
A partner will encourage you to reveal your secret dreams. Be honest about what you are hoping the future will bring. Put your fantasies into words. Discuss your deepest desires. Only then will you know that you both share the same hopes and long-term aims. Be ready for a lively, interesting and inspirational time if you are involved in a group or organisation. People will look to you as a leader.
Pisces (20 Feb - 20 Mar)
You will not be distracted with inconsequential matters and you don’t have time to listen to gossip. Something is making you want to concentrate on the more serious side of life and living. This does not mean you won’t, at times, appreciate the cheerful aspects of your social world. You will have fun but not until certain commitments are out of the way. You can be relied on to be consistent.
