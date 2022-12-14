Aries (21 Mar - 20 Apr)
You’ve made great progress at work lately but your personal life may have suffered as a result. Your family and friends deserve a little more attention now. One of the greatest gifts you can give to those you love is your time. Plan a special family outing and don’t break this promise. Joint plans will be the main topic of discussion between Christmas and the arrival of the new year.
Taurus (21 Apr - 21 May)
Whether you are spending Christmas at home or away, your main aim is to make this an unforgettable time. If you and a partner have just set up home together, romance will dominate the scene once visitors have gone. Decorating the tree and watching festive movies will keep your spirits high. Rather than anything too boisterous, you might enjoy light-hearted games and fun pastimes, this Christmas.
Gemini (22 May - 21 Jun)
Getting a balance between work and play isn’t easy when you find you can’t switch your mind off. You’re aware of all you are obligated to do but if this is getting too much for you, delegate. You need to start thinking about your health. You won’t exactly crave isolation but you could do with some time to recharge. Choose the company of quiet friends. Keep any gossip you overhear to yourself.
Cancer (22 Jun - 23 Jul)
Friends are making plans that sound expensive to you. Since you haven’t budgeted for this kind of additional expenditure, be ready to make some alternative, less costly suggestions. The role of leader will sit easily on your shoulders now. If you are asked to take charge of a group project, go ahead, with confidence. You should be able to find a good balance between work, family and social affairs.
Leo (24 Jul - 23 Aug)
Either you or someone in the family may need medical attention. This could knock plans you had for six but your health needs must come first. Be tactful if you are trying to mend fences with colleagues. If someone is struggling to get a job done properly, a few gentle words of encouragement should do the trick. Meeting and mixing with friends who have a variety of tastes will add a little spice to Christmas.
Virgo (24 Aug - 23 Sep)
Competitive events will bring out the best in you because you intend to give it your all. There is nothing preventing you from bringing a long-term plan one step closer to reality. A friend or neighbour will want to introduce you to an unusual interest. Pay attention as taking this chance to learn a new skill will bring fresh possibilities. An old romance will show signs of being rekindled when you meet again.
Libra (24 Sep - 23 Oct)
Take up the chance to acquire some new skills and this will eventually advance your career interests. Don’t give up on your aim to lead a comfortable and happy lifestyle. Being asked to organise a presentation will boost your confidence. Are you single? You could meet someone who seems like the friendliest and most pleasant person you have ever met. The thought of a long-term future together will not be unwelcome.
Scorpio (24 Oct - 22 Nov)
Check with a partner who is doing what. You don’t want to end up both doing the same job or buying the same item twice. You might hear about something strange that is going on in your neighbourhood. It’s a time to take any so-called weird experiences in your stride. Helping others through a fundraiser or charity event will bring you a special brand of happiness.
Sagittarius (23 Nov - 21 Dec)
Despite some initial disappointment, domestic plans will proceed only slightly differently to what was originally intended. Someone new joining your family will have different expectations and a compromise will need to be found. Remain hopeful. Your career situation is about to take a turn for the better. There is likely to be a huge sense of togetherness in your closest relationships.
Capricorn (22 Dec - 20 Jan)
A surprise lunch invitation will also include an offer you will not want to refuse. Are you ready to spread your wings and to try new and different things? Some opportunities are too good to miss. Life will feel a little crazy at times when festive plans could change at a moment’s notice. A calculated risk is likely to succeed. Are you single and looking for love? You might take a chance on romance.
Aquarius (21 Jan - 19 Feb)
There are dramas you are unaware of being played out in your neighbourhood. Someone has been incredibly good at keeping things a secret. What you discover will take you by surprise. You won’t think twice about lending a friend some money when it is clear they really need it. Generosity is always best when it comes from the heart. A hobby or interest will keep you happily occupied.
Pisces (20 Feb - 20 Mar)
You would think you have energy in abundance, the way you are throwing yourself into festive activities. You are capable of achieving a lot but guard against over-exertion. Have you and a partner just started dating? Instead of accepting social invitations, you might prefer to discover more about your lover in private. A desire for more freedom could have you thinking about leaving your job.
Call Russell Grant’s Psychics & Mediums for guidance. Call *0906 539 1470 (£1.53p/min, 18+) or FREEPHONE 0808 206 4514 (Credit/Debit Cards) *0906 calls cost £1.50p per minute (18+ only)/0905 calls cost 75p per minute (16+ only) plus your phone provider’s access charge. All live calls are recorded for your protection & safety. This Entertainment service is provided by RGA Ltd and is regulated by PhonePayPlus. Customer Service 0207 111 6106. RGA, Po Box 322, WA15 8YL.