Aries (21 Mar - 20 Apr)
You could find yourself in two minds about a proposed journey, group outing or business trip. One reason you are having second thoughts is because of the expense involved. Even so, if this is something you really want to do, go ahead with it anyway. You will find a way to make it work. Collaborating with a practical partner will yield long-term benefits. They will be great at focusing on the small details.
Taurus (21 Apr - 21 May)
There’s no excuse for those in positions of authority to tinker around the edges rather than getting straight to the point. An issue that is causing contention in the workplace needs to be addressed immediately. Concerns being raised are valid. You can sidestep a family flare-up by being diplomatic even when others are behaving badly. Are you single? A flirtation could occur in a bank, library or railway station.
Gemini (22 May - 21 Jun)
You could easily drop a job you are working on in order to join in with a team effort. It doesn’t matter how long this has been going on, you will be made to feel welcome and as if your contribution does count. Later on, you might opt for quieter pleasures and pastimes. You will be less in the mood to mix with others and more inclined to escape work pressures. Keep conversations within the family light.
Cancer (22 Jun - 23 Jul)
You’ve always been intuitive. If you’re uncertain about a decision, spend some quiet time alone and listen to your inner-voice. You could turn up something new in the way of a money making or work opportunity but you will need to take the initiative and follow this idea through. Spending time in the garden, with a pet or caring for indoor plants will be relaxing and therapeutic.
Leo (24 Jul - 23 Aug)
Getting more mileage out of personal efforts than you have been doing of late will be a test of your ingenuity. Making furniture, clothing or jewellery will put your practical skills to excellent use. Put your imagination to work and trust that you have the ability to spin straw into gold. Double check plans if you are off on a weekend jaunt. Don’t be too quick to grab an opportunity when there may be strings attached.
Virgo (24 Aug - 23 Sep)
Sudden changes to your routines could cause you some anxiety. A job offer could be beneficial in the long-term but there will be strings attached. Remember that you have a right to say no. A heated conversation will cause some upset. Try not to take remarks personally. Someone will be saying things they don’t mean and although it will be hard to forget, you will understand they lashed out in anger.
Libra (24 Sep - 23 Oct)
Stop telling yourself you don’t deserve to be happy when there are other people who are suffering. You’re about to receive a wonderful offer. Good news travels fast. It will be surprising how many of your friends on social media already know about something special that is happening in your life now. Are you single and looking for love? A platonic friendship could suddenly become more intimate.
Scorpio (24 Oct - 22 Nov)
Whether you are thinking about moving to a new place or making some extensive home improvements, discuss your plans with others who are likely to be involved. A housemate could come up with some creative ideas. Enjoy mixing different styles of furniture and artwork. Choose colours that suit you all and take positive action to make your world a better place to live in.
Sagittarius (23 Nov - 21 Dec)
Changes occurring in your workplace may bring about a new set of conditions. You will be required to pass a test or add to your skills and knowledge. You will get the backing you need to move forward with a project that has been planned for some time. A dilemma later in the week will be between striking up a new friendship and taking an ongoing relationship onto a new level.
Capricorn (22 Dec - 20 Jan)
You’re in line for a job advancement. At last you will be offered the better work assignments. A bigger salary or profitable bonus deal will be too good an opportunity to turn down even if this will mean making a few changes in your family routines. If you haven’t had a lot of energy recently, your health will soon be improving. Devote some time to spiritual pursuits. Think about what it is that makes you truly happy.
Aquarius (21 Jan - 19 Feb)
If you’re feeling low, look to areas of your life that could do with a fresh start. It would be better to be happy than to just keep going in a direction that is offering little in the way of real fulfilment. Be sure to reward yourself for every small success as this kind of positive reinforcement will boost your confidence and attract better opportunities. Coming to a friend’s rescue will feel fulfilling.
Pisces (20 Feb - 20 Mar)
Controversy in your community is causing a few ripples. You might be in a position to help some people through this. What’s needed is targeted measures to ensure those who need it most, get support. Even if you feel uncertain about your abilities in a certain direction, show a positive face to the world. If you are asked to take on a job someone else is meant to do, let your conscience be your guide.
