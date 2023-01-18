Aries (21 Mar - 20 Apr)
Problems relating to partnership funds will be easier to resolve than you had expected. A new colleague will impress everyone by their enthusiastic approach to their work but they could promise more than they are able to deliver. You might find it hard to work out whether or not you are on the right track when recent decisions seem to have been the wrong ones. Give it time before changing direction.
Taurus (21 Apr - 21 May)
Although it goes against your natural desire to take your time over the jobs that you do, it will be possible to take some shortcuts and still keep everyone smiling. Finishing work before a deadline seems to be more important than getting it perfect at this time. The way you cleverly handle a tricky situation will impress your boss and others in high places. Your career standing is about to go up.
Gemini (22 May - 21 Jun)
Your popularity will make for mixed influences in social events, creative pursuits and family affairs. Someone will want you all to themselves but you cannot oblige them when others are keen to have you join in with group activities being arranged. You only have to give a little in a social setting, to get a lot back in return. A great money-making opportunity should be exploited while you can.
Cancer (22 Jun - 23 Jul)
Where’s your self-control. You are strongly tempted to indulge in an extravagant purchase but can you really afford it? Do you really need this item? If you give in to temptation you could regret it later. A little restraint will be called for. Worrying about a relative who seems to be going through some difficulties will be a waste of time; you are about to discover they are more resourceful than thought.
Leo (24 Jul - 23 Aug)
There’s an increasing restlessness that makes you disinclined to get down to tasks that are serious, tricky or time-consuming. You would rather be out and about, doing things you want to do and generally, pleasing yourself. If you’re confined to the one place most of the time, you won’t be too pleased about it. A wander-lust mood can be satisfied in the weekend by visiting friends who live some distance away.
Virgo (24 Aug - 23 Sep)
Keep a smile on your face even when you are dealing with awkward, argumentative or annoying people. You can overcome obstacles, despite any opposition you may encounter. Your success with a difficult challenge will put you at the centre of attention. Praise and admiration that comes your way will help you forget any earlier tension. A cultural matter will crop up in the workplace.
Libra (24 Sep - 23 Oct)
Keep a secret someone shares to you, to yourself. There will be others who would be interested in this information but you are being trusted to keep it under wraps. Avoid putting anything in writing or making comments on social media that might attract attention to yourself. If you keep a journal, be sure it is well hidden from prying eyes. Later in the week you may need to find someone with practical skills.
Scorpio (24 Oct - 22 Nov)
It will be through choice that you are working on your own but this could also mean you are pushing yourself to your limit. Don’t be reluctant to delegate some responsibilities. Avoid taking on additional commitments for the time being. An older friend will give you some good advice. A partner will have been dipping into a joint account. Once you know they will be regretful and apologetic.
Sagittarius (23 Nov - 21 Dec)
Someone will try to persuade you to commit to more than you prefer. It doesn’t matter how charming, persuasive or friendly they may be, if deep down you aren’t keen on what they are asking of you, refuse to get involved. It might be fun to join a group, social club or charity organisation that has links to your place of work. Financial matters are looking up and you will have a partner’s success to thank for this.
Capricorn (22 Dec - 20 Jan)
An unexpected financial demand will set the stage for some dark clouds over money matters. You hadn’t expected to have to find a large sum of cash so quickly. The good news is someone in the family will offer to help you out and those clouds will soon drift away. Reaching a career milestone gives you something to celebrate. Be sure to thank a senior colleague who helped you.
Aquarius (21 Jan - 19 Feb)
Someone you work with is pushing you to go along with their ideas but have they considered any of yours? You have some great suggestions to make and if people are ignoring these, you may have to go ahead without their help or support. You can make it on your own if you feel forced to do so. A friend will not understand your spiritual beliefs. Provided you don’t try to convert each other, friendship will grow.
Pisces (20 Feb - 20 Mar)
A dream you have been nurturing for some time looks like it is coming closer to realisation. Someone you work with could in some way give you a helping hand. As you see hopes and wishes taking shape, you will feel more confident. Patience will bring its just rewards. A bonus or financial gift will be received. Don’t be tempted to splash out on something new. Use it to maintain current living.
