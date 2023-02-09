Aries (21 Mar - 20 Apr)
Either you or someone close will decide it is time to overcome a bad habit. Anything you do repetitively is an addiction and to quit this habit, you will have to remove any temptations from your immediate environment. If you can’t manage this on your own, talk to your doctor or contact an organisation that specialises in this area. A romantic or business partner will fully support your ideas.
Taurus (21 Apr - 21 May)
An arrangement that felt right for you at the start doesn’t feel the same now. Everything seems to be crumbling down around you. When things go wrong, accept that it is not meant for you and there is something better coming. Cut ties and this will take you to a much better place. Your ability to stick with a problem until you find a solution will make you a popular figure in the workplace.
Gemini (22 May - 21 Jun)
There’s a reason why you are focusing on negativity and reacting aggressively to other people’s ideas instead of responding mindfully. It’s because you are tired of the way some people have got into the habit of manipulating situations for their own benefits. It is time to decide what you want to do and not to listen to anyone else. Start planting seeds for what you want in the future rather than avoiding action.
Cancer (22 Jun - 23 Jul)
A partner or close friend has a decision to make and they must do this on their own. You may not like their eventual choice but it is not for you to interfere. Respect that in this matter, they need their independence. Often it is impossible to envisage how things are going to work out. All you can do is surrender to the journey that is ahead. Keep telling yourself everything is going to be fine.
Leo (24 Jul - 23 Aug)
A senior colleague isn’t trying to make things awkward for you by asking you to redo certain aspects of a job. They are required to conform and it will be necessary to jump through certain hoops before the work can be approved. Be sure to dot all the i’s and cross all the t’s and they will have no cause for complaint. Someone who walked out of your life in the past wants to reconnect with you. Tread carefully.
Virgo (24 Aug - 23 Sep)
You should be proud of yourself for showing amazing control when dealing with temperamental colleagues and clients. Your sensible approach will rub off on those around you. There is a reason why you are determined to keep the place as calm as possible. A project you want to complete will not be helped by a discordant atmosphere. That’s why you will come up with ways to get others to work together.
Libra (24 Sep - 23 Oct)
That mask of smiles you’ve been wearing for some time is starting to fade. You can’t keep pretending things are fine when they aren’t. When you are on a sinking ship, you need to jump out. Find the courage now to move away from a difficult situation. You will eventually rejoice in your strength and ability to change. Follow your instincts and a new door will soon open for you. Things will change for the better.
Scorpio (24 Oct - 22 Nov)
There is pressure from a superior who is pushing you to complete a job that has been problematic from square one. They have faith in your ability to get this done and once you do, they will come back to you with an intriguing offer. There will be cause for celebration. An offer to explore new places or pastimes will appeal to you. Although it will involve some small risk, this is a journey which will be beneficial.
Sagittarius (23 Nov - 21 Dec)
Slow down and give other people a chance to catch up with you. You’re brimming with enthusiasm and vitality. You have some great plans and there are so many things you want to do with your time. Making every second count is a big priority for you now. Keep going the way you are and by the end of the week you will have managed to get a number of jobs over with and out of the way.
Capricorn (22 Dec - 20 Jan)
You’re starting to understand what in your life you can control and what you can’t. There are things outside the scope of your control even though you have wasted a lot of precious time trying to understand what is going on. What you can control is yourself and how you react to situations. It is time to set goals and set boundaries. This, in time, will bring the change you are working towards.
Aquarius (21 Jan - 19 Feb)
There are offers and opportunities that appeal to you but you may not feel free to work on a new project because of commitments elsewhere. In addition to this you get the impression a competitor or a business owner is trying to block your progress. Talking to a powerful executive will give you clarity about why and where you are stuck and what you can do about it. Going to a concert will lift your spirits.
Pisces (20 Feb - 20 Mar)
You need time to take care of the practical affairs of your life but also to recognise your spiritual needs too. Without this you will either burn yourself out or feel unfulfilled. Avoid overworking yourself by thinking carefully about how much you take on. You had not realised the true nature of a situation and now you have all the facts, you can decide on how you really feel about it.
