Aries (21 Mar - 20 Apr)
An ex will be in touch wanting to make a fresh start with you. This is because they are feeling alone and they’re slightly resentful of how well you have done since you split up. Take care of your health just like you urge others you are close to, to take care of themselves. Consider the food you eat, what you drink and what type of environments you spend your time in; even think about the beauty products you use.
Taurus (21 Apr - 21 May)
You’re finding any excuse in the book to avoid making a decision regarding a joint matter. This is something you have been putting off for a while and this means you have given it plenty of thought. It is time now to make an informed choice drawing on both your intellect and your intuition. Your ability to engage people in a special way will attract someone into your life and bring happiness.
Gemini (22 May - 21 Jun)
You and a close friend are growing apart. Your needs and interests are different now and you are starting to feel bored repeating activities you once enjoyed together. If you decide it is time to move on, make sure you explain this in as nice a way as possible. They will try to persuade you to stay. Stand firm in your boundaries. Are you single? Someone will show interest in wanting to be with you.
Cancer (22 Jun - 23 Jul)
You need to feed your mind. No matter what your age, you are never too old to learn something new. Experimenting with new interests and activities will put you in touch with skills you never knew you had. If this means unlearning an old way of being, so be it. You are not who you were in the past and you will not be who you are going to be in the future. Stay receptive to learning.
Leo (24 Jul - 23 Aug)
Something is brewing and you can sense this. What this will lead to is a choice you have to make between your head and your heart. Take your time to make this decision and be sure to consider both sides carefully. You are determined to reach a special goal and you never expected this to be easy. There will be obstacles to overcome before you get there and you are ready for these.
Virgo (24 Aug - 23 Sep)
It will be upsetting to discover a close friend or relative has been having a tough time. Had you known what they were up against, you would have been there for them. They didn’t want to bother anyone which is why they chose to endure this on their own. Now you know about it, you will do all you can to help. It may be necessary to add to your skill set in order to be considered for a plum assignment.
Libra (24 Sep - 23 Oct)
Someone you are with is more focused on making a lot of money than building better relationships. Is this a person you really want to form a more intimate bond with? Are you single? It might be a good idea to create the life you want for yourself before adding another person to it. It will be necessary to go through all the paperwork and read contracts carefully before agreeing on an important business deal.
Scorpio (24 Oct - 22 Nov)
A task you are now tackling will turn out to be far more difficult than expected. You have been deliberately misled about what needs to be done. Had you been told the full picture you would never have accepted the job. Seek help and share important information with those who can be of assistance. You have an incredible ability to solve problems but don’t overthink things.
Sagittarius (23 Nov - 21 Dec)
You have high hopes of achieving a special aim. Your enthusiasm continues to be high but if you burn the candle at both ends, this could have an adverse effect on your health. Accept the need to lower your sights. One thing you could do to protect your health and well-being is to plan your schedule so you can take regular breaks. A business deal could be back on again.
Capricorn (22 Dec - 20 Jan)
You aren’t sure where you stand with someone. This is making you feel as if you are in limbo. On thinking about it, you may have given more to this relationship than you have received. If you’re left in a situation where you are hoping to receive a message or invitation to meet up, ask yourself who is controlling who? Why don’t you respond in a way that leaves them waiting for a change?
Aquarius (21 Jan - 19 Feb)
Be honest with yourself and share your truth with others. This will make for honesty and sincerity in all relationships. Release relationships that do not allow you to be yourself for these interfere with your reality. You are pretending to be someone you aren’t. Being genuine will allow your spirits to soar. Later there may be some mix-ups regarding travel arrangements but you had been half-expecting this to happen.
Pisces (20 Feb - 20 Mar)
At times it might feel as if something is missing in your life. There have been disappointments but don’t dwell too long on these. Don’t feel as if you are stuck in a rut and there is nothing you can do about it. Join a group where like-minded people get together to share hobbies and interests they all enjoy. A visit to or from an old friend will go well. A relationship that has been long neglected could start to blossom.
Call Russell Grant’s Psychics & Mediums for guidance. Call *0906 539 1470 (£1.53p/min, 18+) or FREEPHONE 0808 206 4514 (Credit/Debit Cards) *0906 calls cost £1.50p per minute (18+ only)/0905 calls cost 75p per minute (16+ only) plus your phone provider’s access charge. All live calls are recorded for your protection & safety. This Entertainment service is provided by RGA Ltd and is regulated by PhonePayPlus. Customer Service 0207 111 6106. RGA, Po Box 322, WA15 8YL.