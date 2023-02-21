Aries (21 Mar - 20 Apr)
It might feel as if you have lost your focus. One way or another you have become distracted from your original goals. A decision needs to be made about something you want. This may be hard to achieve but if you really want it and focus your attention on it, know that it can be yours. In a family discussion, it would be better to consider what other people’s reactions might be, before you speak.
Taurus (21 Apr - 21 May)
Someone with a powerful personality is starting to play too controlling a role in your life. Their energy is intense and you will begin to feel intimidated by them. Don’t feel you can’t break away from this situation. There is always a way. Look for it now. It is time to consider how you can make it so the important stuff does get taken care of while still creating some time in your life for some fun.
Gemini (22 May - 21 Jun)
You aren’t certain you can trust someone. At least be honest with yourself about your feelings, your hopes and your goals. If someone who is close to you wants answers, be honest with them. Speak your truth for only then will there be no confusion and no misunderstandings. A part of your life has come to an end. Something new and big is about to begin. The Universe will support you in this.
Cancer (22 Jun - 23 Jul)
To step forward you may need to let go of certain aspects of the past. You have had this chance before but you decided to stay put. It’s hard and it can be painful to cut ties but this is what is keeping you from potential future happiness. If you are single and still trying to get over a recent break-up, don’t rush into another relationship too soon. You haven’t healed enough to make good decisions.
Leo (24 Jul - 23 Aug)
You can’t be expected to respond to an unexpected proposition immediately. Anyone with an ounce of common sense will know you will need to think it over. If someone is pushing you for an instant answer, this is a sign of how they are going to behave with you in the future. Walk away from pushy people. Routine work that requires no thought or imagination will leave you feeling tense and in need of a challenge.
Virgo (24 Aug - 23 Sep)
A partner or friend who charged into a situation with you, with high hopes and lots of enthusiasm seems to have suddenly lost interest. Now the hard work has begun, they’re finding excuses to leave it all to you. This is a person who gets bored very easily and they tend to leave confusion and drama in their wake. Now you are recognising them for who they really are, is it time to let them go?
Libra (24 Sep - 23 Oct)
A partner or close friend will be surprised when you insist on making some decisions. There is a reason for this and you may have to remind them that they have got into the habit recently of expecting you to go along with their suggestions. They need to realise you do have a mind of your own. If you are single and you have developed a crush on someone in your workplace or neighbourhood, it is time to reveal your feelings.
Scorpio (24 Oct - 22 Nov)
You’ve always been perceptive. People can sense this. The reason why someone close isn’t giving you honest answers is because they are fearful, either consciously or unconsciously, that you can see into their soul. They’re afraid you can see their emotional wounds because they just aren’t yet ready to deal with them. A youngster is having to make a tough decision. You may be able to give some advice.
Sagittarius (23 Nov - 21 Dec)
There’s a situation you aren’t happy about. An older relative is telling you that now you have made your bed, you should lie in it. You can see where they are coming from but you disagree because you can also see a way out of an arrangement that is causing you nothing but bother and sleepless nights. Check the details of a legal contract. Take professional advice; think over what they have told you.
Capricorn (22 Dec - 20 Jan)
If things have gone wrong for you and you feel a little lost, it’s never too late to start a new way of life. Let go of the work, responsibilities and relationships that are exhausting you mentally and emotionally. It may take time to make such a big change but it is possible. You might be scared of what you are risking to make this change but it will not be as much as you are thinking.
Aquarius (21 Jan - 19 Feb)
Everything in the past has brought you to this point in time. Whether you are happy or sad, looking back on the past can be a healing experience as you realise exactly what you have got through, how much you have achieved and how you do have the strength to cope with current challenges. Insist on sitting on the fence when some friends try to drag you into an argument.
Pisces (20 Feb - 20 Mar)
A confusing incident will not be easily resolved even though people will be looking to you for answers. You aren’t sure you are the right person to take the lead in which case admit this immediately. You’re starting to feel a new partner is not as interested in you. They don’t seem to want to get too serious. You are being used until something better comes along. Take the initiative and break away.
Call Russell Grant’s Psychics & Mediums for guidance. Call *0906 539 1470 (£1.53p/min, 18+) or FREEPHONE 0808 206 4514 (Credit/Debit Cards) *0906 calls cost £1.50p per minute (18+ only)/0905 calls cost 75p per minute (16+ only) plus your phone provider’s access charge. All live calls are recorded for your protection & safety. This Entertainment service is provided by RGA Ltd and is regulated by PhonePayPlus. Customer Service 0207 111 6106. RGA, Po Box 322, WA15 8YL.