Aries (21 Mar - 20 Apr)
After spending some time apart, someone who used to be a big part of your life will be in touch. Now they have had time to think about it, they will want to discuss issues that caused tension between you in the past. The question is: do you want to get back together or are you happier on your own? Give in to a desire to explore new territory. Taking a fun trip will make your spirits soar.
Taurus (21 Apr - 21 May)
It is your choice: to remain where you are or to try something new. If you have not been happy, what is it that is keeping you in this situation? If a relationship disappoints you, it is not where you are going to find your happy ever after. The only way this is going to happen is for you to begin again with someone new. You need to spend some time alone in order to create a plan for the future.
Gemini (22 May - 21 Jun)
Money will be received through an inheritance or legal settlement. Don’t be in too big a hurry to spend it. Be especially careful of someone who tries to persuade you to invest in a speculative venture. Keep your cash in savings where it will multiply. You are hoping to go ahead with a work project but it may mean breaking rules to do so. You might prefer to wait until you get the official go-ahead.
Cancer (22 Jun - 23 Jul)
A conversation you overhear or some gossip that is passed on to you will get you thinking. You know you should not believe rumours but you get the impression someone is sharing factual information and this will make you see a situation in a new light. If you have been taking a solitary path, someone wants to share your life with you and before you can progress, a major decision must be made.
Leo (24 Jul - 23 Aug)
You’re the one who is trying to keep the peace in a family related issue. By taking charge of the situation you can keep everything in control but for how long? Someone or something is starting to drag you down and prevent you from moving forward. Work will blend well with pleasure in an okay kind of way. Trying too hard to make a good impression on a new boss could have the reverse effect.
Virgo (24 Aug - 23 Sep)
Face up to fears that are holding you back. Nothing will change until you work on these. It is time to review your life and relationships. Consider where you are now. Life is a journey and you have reached a crossroads. Increase your awareness of this, your own special journey. It is time to consider your next goal and destination. Something you have to tell someone needs to be face to face.
Libra (24 Sep - 23 Oct)
A friend’s ideas will meet with success despite your reluctance to support them. You might feel embarrassed now about trying to discourage them when they were right all along. Rumours you hear suggest your ex is thinking they will still find a way back into your life. This prepares you for the possibility of an appearance. They treated you very badly and there is no way you are interested in repeating the past.
Scorpio (24 Oct - 22 Nov)
Someone close is hiding something from you. They have made a mistake and they don’t want you to know about it. Your intuition has already picked up on the fact that all is not right between you. Whether they have been cheating on you or lying to you, it all seems to be related. A boss is becoming very demanding and inconsiderate. You’re thinking it is time you started putting your family first.
Sagittarius (23 Nov - 21 Dec)
Although you disagree with what is going on in the workplace, don’t be the one to rock the boat. Keep your thoughts to yourself. There will be a better time to voice your views. You have an important decision that cannot be put off any longer. Spending some time alone with no distractions will shed light on what your heart really desires. Once you have made a choice, your luck will change.
Capricorn (22 Dec - 20 Jan)
Someone you have helped out in the past will turn to you once again for some advice and guidance. You might quickly realise that they are also expecting practical assistance and this could ultimately lead to you taking on more responsibilities. If this isn’t what you really want, tread with care. Make some time later for catching up with household chores.
Aquarius (21 Jan - 19 Feb)
You keep finding yourself in similar situations when the outcome is always the same, everything goes wrong and you then repeat similar mistakes again. Learn from these experiences. Next time you are tempted to return to this habit, take a different approach and break the cycle. Are you single? It will seem like Cupid has suddenly decided to shoot an arrow of love right into your heart.
Pisces (20 Feb - 20 Mar)
Until you adjust to what is holding you back, you can’t expect to make any progress. Sometimes it takes silence to hear your inner voice and discover your voice of truth. Once you listen to your heart and soul, you will know what and who is right for you and what is wrong in your life. Let go of anything that isn’t authentic. Deal with facts and make decisions that are best for your higher self.
