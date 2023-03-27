Aries (21 Mar - 20 Apr)
Someone is overstepping boundaries. You are aware of the interest they are taking in what you do and this restricts your sense of independence. Keeping feelings quiet will frustrate you. You will feel a lot better after speaking your mind. Acting on a spontaneous whim could be later regretted. It won’t be a good idea to take risks of any kind. It would be smarter to stick with tried and tested plans.
Taurus (21 Apr - 21 May)
Either you have high hopes for a romantic relationship recently begun or you are nervous that it may not work out. If it is the former, keep thinking of different ways to add spark and excitement to the time you spend together. If it is the latter, are you trying overly hard to please someone? Socialising later in the week will be fun but are you forgetting you have other responsibilities?
Gemini (22 May - 21 Jun)
A group project has come to a standstill. You are unable to play an active part in this venture or to take it to the next step until someone at the top gives their permission for everyone to proceed. Rather than allow frustration to sour your mood, find something else to do. You might want to dig deeply into an intense topic that comes up for discussion when in the past you have deliberately avoided this.
Cancer (22 Jun - 23 Jul)
You are trying to take an easy-going approach to all that you do but this isn’t always possible. At times it feels like there aren’t enough hours in a day to allow you to be relaxed and at ease. There is work you would like to get finished soon. Some help would be appreciated. Set a steady pace and be as methodical as you can. If you are able to get on top of it all you can be more spontaneous on the weekend.
Leo (24 Jul - 23 Aug)
A strangely quiet social scene might take you by surprise. All of a sudden friends have other things to do and you find yourself alone. It could be the Universe is rewarding you with time to relax and assimilate what has been going on around you. You don’t always have to be the life and soul of the party. Wait before making any changes. Without a solid strategy the outcome is likely to be more confusing than exciting.
Virgo (24 Aug - 23 Sep)
You may not be as assertive as you would like to be. If someone close doesn’t seem to understand you, don’t assume this means something is wrong. Once you find the time to talk and discuss those areas causing you some tension, they will begin to see where you are coming from. If you can fill in the details of a long-term plan in your mind, you could soon be able to make a dream come true.
Libra (24 Sep - 23 Oct)
You’re determined to fulfil all obligations but are you taking your responsibilities too seriously? If so, this could lead you to missing out on experiences that would have been beneficial for you. It might feel as if you’ve got stuck in the same routine and because of this you might feel ready to take a calculated risk later in the week, just to stir things up a bit. A pet or youngster’s behaviour will give you some amusement.
Scorpio (24 Oct - 22 Nov)
Everyone sees you as being cool and calm. They have no idea of the emotions within that push you to achieve even when you are exhausted. It is important to you to always do your best but a good performance isn’t everything. Fantasies run strong. It may even be that your inner life is so intense that you may need to withdraw from others to spend some quiet time alone in contemplation.
Sagittarius (23 Nov - 21 Dec)
Travel and mixing with friends will warm your emotions and remind you of how wonderful life can be when you live in the present moment. Sometimes it is good to be impulsive. You might feel certain you have thought about what you are going to say before you say it but the truth is you have no idea what is going to come out of your mouth until you hear the words along with everyone else.
Capricorn (22 Dec - 20 Jan)
You aren’t finding it difficult to concentrate on important matters. In fact, you are more singularly focused than usual at this time. It may be that you have a test or examination coming up soon and you want to feel fully prepared. A close friend or partner will try to push you to go in search of adventure. If this is what they want to do, step out of the way and let them know you won’t stop them.
Aquarius (21 Jan - 19 Feb)
You’re determined to make your point in a group situation. You are tired of hearing what everyone else has to say when they don’t seem to be listening to your views. Putting on a show to get attention isn’t likely to bring the results you want. You need to make your ideas known in a calm and decisive way. Make some time to follow through on family and domestic obligations as the working week ends.
Pisces (20 Feb - 20 Mar)
You have a lot to say in a family discussion. Just remember to give everyone a chance to adjust to what you are saying before moving on to the next topic. You’re looking to the future and you want to be organised about your approach to a special aim. Seek the advice of a practical friend. Imagine the best outcome possible and then create a plan that might help you achieve your desired goal.
