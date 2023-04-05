Aries (21 Mar - 20 Apr)
A rush job you aren’t certain about taking on won’t be half the bother you anticipate. You will be doing someone a big favour by agreeing to do this work and when you sail through it all without too many snags, you will be glad to have been able to help out. A friend’s love life is giving them problems which will not put them in the best of moods. This won’t last so be patient with them.
Taurus (21 Apr - 21 May)
You might seem distracted to others but they don’t see what’s going on inside your head. You’re wrestling with an old ghost that has come back to haunt you. You had thought you were over this but complicated feelings have risen to the surface. Something is stirring it all up again. Someone wants to borrow some money. You might not want to part with your cash. If you do give them a loan, you may never see it again.
Gemini (22 May - 21 Jun)
A risky decision you have to make could turn out to be a surprisingly good one. This will come as quite a relief. You won’t want to repeat all you have gone through to get this result, in a hurry. A relative will announce plans for the future which make you wonder whether they are aiming in the right direction. Even if you feel they haven’t put enough thought into this, it’s unlikely they will listen.
Cancer (22 Jun - 23 Jul)
In a very modest way, you are able to make some significant achievements where others have been struggling. In practical terms, your contribution will make a difference to a group effort. Share your opinions and you will find that you aren’t alone. A new domestic routine will be working well even if someone is reluctant to admit this. They’re only annoyed they did not come up with the idea.
Leo (24 Jul - 23 Aug)
There is a sensitive subject that needs to be discussed within the family. It’s important for everyone to know that what is being shared is confidential and should go no further than your own four walls. Experiences will be emotional but what is eventually agreed on, will mean a lot to you. A neighbour who is acting childishly isn’t likely to change their ways. All you can do is ignore them.
Virgo (24 Aug - 23 Sep)
A friend or relative will bring up a touchy topic and this is something you have been deliberately avoiding discussing. Someone’s words will have a powerful impact. As you realise you have the support and understanding of your family your apprehension will soon disappear. Look to the past before considering the future as there is extra you need to learn before making an important decision.
Libra (24 Sep - 23 Oct)
A work matter will cause some confusion. The best way to handle this would be to make certain someone who likes to make dramas out of a crisis does not hear about what is going on. If you keep a cool head you will have it all sorted out before they realise there have been problems. A friend you have known for years can be trusted to keep a secret. Having someone to talk to makes a difference.
Scorpio (24 Oct - 22 Nov)
You will get some excellent results through putting your imagination into your work. You might also inspire others by sharing your creative ideas in a group situation. Although you enjoy your own company, it will be beneficial to maintain friendship connections while at the same time enjoying your rich world of imagination and fantasy.
Sagittarius (23 Nov - 21 Dec)
You just can’t get on the same wavelength of a friend or colleague when you are supposed to be working together. It’s going to be annoying when your attempts to get ahead in an organised way don’t work. At first it won’t be obvious why things are going wrong. It is likely to be because the person you are with can’t take a practical approach to anything.
Capricorn (22 Dec - 20 Jan)
You’re thinking about working on a skill and you will want to keep at it until you have got it perfect. When you put effort, work and time into anything, you will get good results. If you are taking an examination, test or some form of review, favourable results can be expected. As unintentional as it is, you might say something to upset a relative. There will be relief, once this misunderstanding is cleared.
Aquarius (21 Jan - 19 Feb)
A younger relative will approach you for advice regarding money. What they really want is a loan. It will be up to you whether or not you help them out financially. You might give out some practical tips as they could benefit through your steady influence. There’s a lot going on and some of it will spill into your home as discussions concerning your community will continue even after events and meetings are over.
Pisces (20 Feb - 20 Mar)
You’re growing tired of having to work with someone who always has their head in the clouds. Their ideas can never work and if they are to see results, they need to be realistic. If you are in a position of leadership you need to be firm with people especially when their foolish efforts are starting to affect the team. You will be trusted with confidential information. Keep this to yourself.
