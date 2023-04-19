Aries (21 Mar - 20 Apr)
Approval for a project is likely to soon happen. This is in its early stages and there will be a need for specialist advice in order to move on to the next stage. Achieving success is important to you. Don’t dismiss the idea of taking some advanced training. Check the possible side-effects of medication you or someone in the family has just started taking.
Taurus (21 Apr - 21 May)
Some hardworking efforts are now bringing pleasing results. Your thoughts will be on home and family concerns later when you might be planning some form of get-together in your home or preparing to entertain visitors. Your courage and charisma is at an all-time high. People feel inspired in your company and you could charm anyone into anything. If any of your plans need the co-operation of others, get it now.
Gemini (22 May - 21 Jun)
You will do your best to be careful about finances especially when there is not as much cash about as you would like. If you really needed it, you could get your hands on some money fairly quickly but this would mean either borrowing from family or dipping into your savings. ‘Neither of which you will be happy about. If you’re making a journey for pleasure, it should certainly live up to all your expectations.
Cancer (22 Jun - 23 Jul)
Changes are discussed and you will be surprised by how quickly others respond to your ideas. No sooner do you make a suggestion, someone will act on it. Normally such a hectic pace makes you tense and nervous but not this week. That’s because you instinctively feel that the changes taking place will be for the best. An older relative will give you a few tips on how to make household tasks less tedious.
Leo (24 Jul - 23 Aug)
Turn on the charm as the week begins and use your wonderful powers of persuasion to get your views across to others. From mid-week onwards, call a halt to such tactics or someone will accuse you of trying to manipulate them. Remain alert in situations where important decisions are being made. Spend plenty time listening to what others are proposing. When the tone turns ugly, people need to be made aware.
Virgo (24 Aug - 23 Sep)
You’re strongly aware of your intuition. Normally you prefer to have both feet planted firmly on the ground. It will surprise you how reliable your first impressions turn out to be. You need to act now or you may never get another chance to turn plans and ideas you have been working on into reality. Sometimes it isn’t a good idea to hesitate. Just take a deep breath and get on with it. You won’t regret it.
Libra (24 Sep - 23 Oct)
A friend is looking for a shoulder to cry on. They are certain you will take their side regarding an issue they have with their partner. You feel they should be keeping what they tell you to themselves. All you can do is make a few neutral comments and as soon as you get the chance, walk away. When it comes to finances, it is time to face up to reality. Once you do this you will feel more in control.
Scorpio (24 Oct - 22 Nov)
Contention with an older relative will not be easily resolved because one or both of you happens to be very stubborn. You would do better by keeping a low profile. There is no point in getting upset by anyone who is rude and the best solution would be to avoid them. Pushing ahead with important aims is the main thing. You will also be keeping the need for confidentiality to the fore.
Sagittarius (23 Nov - 21 Dec)
Refuse to be influenced by anyone who looks on the black side of life and beware the gossips. Remain optimistic as the power of positive thinking will be your greatest ally. Someone will confide in you and you may not feel especially pleased with having to keep this secret. A so-called professional who promises to deliver goods by a certain time will not keep their word.
Capricorn (22 Dec - 20 Jan)
A new friendship will come out of some unusual circumstances. A close friend or relative will announce plans they are making that will take many people by surprise. If you’re thinking about arranging a special treat for someone who has been good to you, don’t just think about it. Do it. Getting involved in a charity project will satisfy a longing to serve.
Aquarius (21 Jan - 19 Feb)
Some long awaited news will finally reach you. You want to feel as if you are doing something useful but are you trying too hard? Stop expecting so much from yourself. Another sign of exhaustion is when you start feeling tense with all the chatter and clamour that’s around you. When this occurs, all you have to do is find an hour or two where you can get away from the hustle and bustle.
Pisces (20 Feb - 20 Mar)
Are you looking for work? A job offer will soon come your way. Duties may seem a little boring but what’s important is this position will bring in a steady income. This is your opportunity to repay debts and save some cash. Ignore advice that comes your way from friends who love to see others spend their cash while theirs stays safely in their pocket. Try to keep your evenings as quiet and peaceful as possible.
Call Russell Grant’s Psychics & Mediums for guidance. Call *0906 539 1470 (£1.53p/min, 18+) or FREEPHONE 0808 206 4514 (Credit/Debit Cards) *0906 calls cost £1.50p per minute (18+ only)/0905 calls cost 75p per minute (16+ only) plus your phone provider’s access charge. All live calls are recorded for your protection & safety. This Entertainment service is provided by RGA Ltd and is regulated by PhonePayPlus. Customer Service 0207 111 6106. RGA, Po Box 322, WA15 8YL.