Aries (21 Mar - 20 Apr)
Connecting with other people and participating in community events will be a great way to alleviate loneliness. It will also be good to work with a friend or partner to overcome your differences. If someone complains that you are being too bossy, try playing a passive role. Invite them to take the lead for a short while. Teamwork can be fun and sharing ideas with others will be inspirational.
Taurus (21 Apr - 21 May)
When you care for someone you will do all you can to make them happy. Your main problem now is that a partner’s family is pushing their way into your life. In-laws are acting as if it is their right to know everything about your relationship. You won’t want to upset your other half by falling out with their family but there are aspects of your life that really aren’t any of their business.
Gemini (22 May - 21 Jun)
You feel more appreciated when others come to you for help, guidance and support. Someone will make it obvious that there are things they have done they would never have tried without your encouragement. Friends are loyal and a partner is planning something special for you for the end of the week. Working in isolation will not suit you. A new level of happiness will be reached through working in a team.
Cancer (22 Jun - 23 Jul)
It’s hard to say no to someone who keeps trying to help you, only it is starting to feel as if they are interfering in your life. You are going to have to stand your ground otherwise they will want to take control of everything you do. There is absolutely no reason why you should fall in with other people’s wishes if you’re not happy about it. On the weekend make some time for activities you love.
Leo (24 Jul - 23 Aug)
Your focus is on a close relationship or friendship. You cherish what you have with each other and you want to pamper your partner as a way to show how much they mean to you. They don’t have to do anything other than to be themselves when they are with you. You aren’t looking for gratitude for a generous gift or gesture. A strong yearning for love, friendship or companionship has been fulfilled.
Virgo (24 Aug - 23 Sep)
Spending too long on one task or project will leave you mentally and physically exhausted. You’re intent on getting the job done but you have to think about your health. One good reason for taking a break from responsibility is that you will start seeing things from a new perspective. An answer could come to you when you weren’t even thinking about it.
Libra (24 Sep - 23 Oct)
New light will be shed on an issue that has caused a few misunderstandings. Now you are aware of what has caused the mix-up, you will feel you are more able to do something about it. The moment you sort out the matter, things will start to go your way. Looking on the bright side of life will put you in the path of luck. Catching up with friends and relatives will lead to you agreeing on future travel arrangements.
Scorpio (24 Oct - 22 Nov)
You’re incredibly busy and because you will be invited to get involved with a group project, you will feel ridiculously excited about this too. You have a lot to think about as you will be taking on some big responsibilities. Plans you and a partner are making for the short-term will include a romantic weekend. This is a good time to think how you can improve your closest relationships.
Sagittarius (23 Nov - 21 Dec)
There will be some benefit from the good fortune of a friend or partner. It’s exciting to see good things happening in the lives of others and although you will not have been expecting it, don’t be shy about accepting a gift or an all-expenses paid holiday. A secret will fall into the wrong hands. You’re thinking of changing some arrangements you didn’t want someone to know about.
Capricorn (22 Dec - 20 Jan)
Communications will leave a lot to be desired and that’s because someone isn’t listening. You find it hard to talk to people who keep checking their phone every five minutes. If you can’t get their full attention you might decide it’s not worth bothering about and you will refrain from saying what you have to say. If you had been hoping to invite them somewhere special, it would be their loss.
Aquarius (21 Jan - 19 Feb)
At last you are starting to see the results of your past efforts and these will exceed all expectation. A friend or workmate’s strange behaviour will have something to do with the happiness you are enjoying. It’s hard to contain your excitement and you should be proud of your achievements. Envy gets in the way of some people being happy for you; you won’t allow their resentment to mar this.
Pisces (20 Feb - 20 Mar)
A party, fundraiser or social event you are helping to arrange will be causing frustration due to extra expenses and annoying delays. You had expected to have had everything up and running by now. Take a few deep breaths. It will happen when it is meant to happen. Minor problems should not be allowed to come between you and those you love. Discuss any issues that are causing strain.
