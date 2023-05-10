Aries (21 Mar - 20 Apr)
New opportunities you had not been expecting will force you into having to make some changes. There will be complaints especially from family and friends who like to have plenty of notice when things are being rearranged. This just isn’t possible now and you’re hoping they will understand that this is something you have to do in order to move forward.
Taurus (21 Apr - 21 May)
A friend will want you to know how grateful they are to have you in their life. They have made some recent accomplishments, you feel proud of them and they will admit they could never have gotten this far without your support. Your romantic partner is about to surprise you with a special token of their appreciation. Are you single? Prepare to be wined and dined on the weekend.
Gemini (22 May - 21 Jun)
You are imaginative and versatile and you want to experiment with new ideas. This is why you might find it challenging, at present, to work as a team. If others around you always keep to the same routines and agreements, you are going to feel stifled and restricted. The rules of your household aren’t written in stone. You will all have your own hopes and dreams and priorities do change and should not be rigid.
Cancer (22 Jun - 23 Jul)
A job you are working on behind the scenes will suddenly take an interesting turn. Someone who had not realised what you were doing will start to take an interest. Once this matter is brought out into the open, everyone will want to share their thoughts and some will come up with amazing ideas. If you have been put in charge of a hen party or stag night, it will go like a dream.
Leo (24 Jul - 23 Aug)
Text messages either aren’t being received or someone who says they have been trying to contact you is lying. You’re starting to realise that some people can’t be trusted and will say anything before admitting they are wrong or have made a mistake. At least a friend or neighbour will be sincere when they offer to do you a favour. Show your gratitude to those who help you by watching for a chance to pay it forward.
Virgo (24 Aug - 23 Sep)
A wedding or celebration is being arranged and you will be the star of the show. Although a friend will hope you consider their ideas, when it comes to the guest list, seating, flowers and music, yours should be the final decision. Are you single? Someone you meet will seem to understand so much about you that you don’t have to explain yourself when you are with them.
Libra (24 Sep - 23 Oct)
Tackle problems that crop up immediately as they arise. A stitch in time will save nine. It will also keep your family and friends looking on the bright side. Since you’ve always thrived in a harmonious environment, the more positive everyone is, the better life will be for you. A new exercise regime seems to be giving you more energy. If you have lost weight, treat yourself to some new clothes. You deserve it.
Scorpio (24 Oct - 22 Nov)
Hints someone is giving out may be heavy or they may be subtle it doesn’t really matter. It isn’t a good idea to rely on the pointers other people are putting your way. Instead, trust your own judgement and failing that, your intuition. If there are some changes you want to make to a work or domestic routine, or you want to do things your way, just come out and say so.
Sagittarius (23 Nov - 21 Dec)
A friend you fell out with over a trivial issue will come back into your life. You have missed them and wish you had not been so impulsive at the time. Since they are ready to forgive and forget, you will be glad of this chance to make amends. A housemate or partner will get a raise and although this won’t make a huge lot of difference at least their income is going in the right direction.
Capricorn (22 Dec - 20 Jan)
You’re doing your best to be responsible but it’s hard to ignore those restless feelings just below the surface. You’re excited about a future holiday or arrangements you are making with your partner and this makes it hard for you to concentrate on the job. Continue to fulfil your obligations and keep control of your thoughts. You shouldn’t allow your mind to drift if you are driving or working.
Aquarius (21 Jan - 19 Feb)
Share your thoughts, dreams and hopes for the future with those who are close to you. Bring any burning desire that has been nagging away at you out in the open. With the help and support of housemates and family you could soon start turning those ideas into reality. Making a cherished fantasy come true is a possibility. Travelling and being with an adventurous team will feel refreshing.
Pisces (20 Feb - 20 Mar)
You’re trying so hard to get everything right that you are missing the obvious. Relax and stop demanding so much from yourself. The more anxious you become the more mistakes will be made. Some useful information could be received from an unexpected source and a lucrative offer will come your way when you least expect it. There’s a possibility of doing some travel soon.
