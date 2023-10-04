Aries (21 Mar - 20 Apr)
A financial matter is causing resentment. This will involve a legal settlement, inheritance or some other windfall. Disagreements are causing tension between you and people you care for. It’s important to have an honest discussion. If an agreement can’t be reached, as a last resort, you may have to take legal action. An offer to get involved in a special assignment will be intriguing.
Taurus (21 Apr - 21 May)
You will find it easier to relax once your life is in order. You are ready to tidy, re-organise and declutter your home and workplace. There are some around you who won’t be keen to support you in these intentions. Other people’s demands will keep you tied to jobs you had not intended or expected to be working on. If you’re looking for work, explore opportunities in entertainment or at a charity.
Gemini (22 May - 21 Jun)
Someone will admit to having taken on more than they can chew. Do you really want to take over challenging tasks belonging to another? You can’t help everyone who expects your support. A younger friend or relative is making a habit of turning to you for funding whenever they run out of cash. Is lending or even borrowing money a good idea in this current economic climate?
Cancer (22 Jun - 23 Jul)
Once you get started on a new venture you will be surprised by the swift progress that is made. A video on home improvements will inspire you to do some jobs around the house. This will brighten your surroundings and increase the value of your home. A colleague’s carelessness will irritate you but you know they are having problems at home and for this reason, you might turn a blind eye.
Leo (24 Jul - 23 Aug)
Be honest and clear about what you are expecting from others in order to avoid misunderstandings. If you are dealing with people who are demanding money for their services you need a written contract. Be certain they aren’t charging for work they haven’t done. Are you single? You will be drawn to people who make you laugh and whose company inspires your creativity.
Virgo (24 Aug - 23 Sep)
Don’t be surprised if you are nominated for a leading role in a community project. You can meet this challenge. This is a great time to work on new assignments of a joint nature. Combined efforts are most likely to succeed. Collaborating on an art project will stimulate your imagination. You could make a real name for yourself as a writer, photographer or craftsperson.
Libra (24 Sep - 23 Oct)
You will not want to refuse a chance to work on an important project but you need to keep some developments a secret. It will mean a lot to feel you are making a success of everything you do and you want to get results. Don’t let this make you become impatient or inconsistent. Careless choices and impulsive action will only slow things down. Do your best to make a good impression on those in high places.
Scorpio (24 Oct - 22 Nov)
Working behind the scenes is something you won’t mind doing as you get on best when on your own. Even so, at times you do feel a little lonely and isolated. If you live some distance away from your family, building a support network of colleagues, neighbours and friends will be essential to your long-term happiness. You might enjoy anything that demands creativity.
Sagittarius (23 Nov - 21 Dec)
Jobs you recently took on because they looked easy are turning out to be more complicated than expected. You’re almost tempted to admit defeat and ask for someone else to take over. At the same time, you want to prove to yourself that you can do this. Ask for help should you need it. There will be a positive outcome to an application whether this is for funding, a new job or a course.
Capricorn (22 Dec - 20 Jan)
You’re starting to doubt a new friend or partner is being sincere. They might say all the right things but you are starting to notice their words don’t match their actions. In situations like these it’s always best to trust your intuition. Trusting in the wrong person will only lead to future heartache. Travel may not be as pleasurable as you had hoped. The closer you stay to your home the happier you will be.
Aquarius (21 Jan - 19 Feb)
A new career move will mean learning a totally new way of working. You will take a flexible approach and this will help you cope. You will also learn a thing or two more about yourself in the process. Your energy is high and your enthusiasm for a team effort will keep your spirits bright. It always feels good to work with people who are as serious about their commitments as you are.
Pisces (20 Feb - 20 Mar)
Friendship activities will be fun, entertaining and uplifting. Knowing you are happy will mean a lot to a loved one. Your best friend or partner will encourage you to fulfil your dreams. Accepting a special offer will give you something to look forward to. Everything will seem to be happening at once. You have plenty to celebrate but overindulgence in rich food and alcohol will take its toll.
