Aries (21 Mar - 20 Apr)
Your days will be peppered with activities that keep you active, occupied, busy and alert. You’re so wrapped up in matters that have recently caught your interest that the needs of those closest to you slip your notice. If this is a long-standing relationship, your partner will have come to understand these little phases and no doubt once you realise what you are doing, you will make it up to them.
Taurus (21 Apr - 21 May)
Suspicion is in the air. If you are dealing with someone who you know from experience cannot be trusted, delay important decisions. The more people around you, the less relaxed you will feel. You seem to be running around keeping others happy but forgetting about yourself. Think twice before saying yes should a friend ask you to do them a favour that involves a short journey.
Gemini (22 May - 21 Jun)
A long-term friendship is starting to aggravate you when an old friend cannot seem to keep out of your business. The longer you have known each other, the more they seem to take for granted. If your freedom is being restricted and your private life is being invaded, you need to politely tell them how you feel. You won’t give up on a problem that faces you later. You will keep at it until it is finally laid to rest.
Cancer (22 Jun - 23 Jul)
You aren’t enjoying some responsibilities. Why continue when your heart isn’t in it? Although you won’t want to let anyone down you can make it known that you intend to drop some commitments soon. Take responsibility for the way you are feeling and start looking for options and opportunities that are likely to bring you more happiness. A weekend visitor will have issues hey should not be discussing.
Leo (24 Jul - 23 Aug)
Consider the likely consequences of your actions. This will help prepare you for all possibilities. If you aren’t keen on some plans and ideas, the answer is: don’t take the risk in the first place. No matter what your age or status, one of Cupid’s arrows is heading in your direction. Are you worried someone doesn’t share your feelings? To push them away could mean you are missing out.
Virgo (24 Aug - 23 Sep)
You might not mean a comment to sound like an accusation. Speaking without thinking could cause a lot of tension. Keep calm. Keep your thoughts to yourself and you are less likely to upset someone. A senior colleague who has a cold yet demanding nature will seem even more aloof than usual. Despite you enjoying some success they will offer little in the way of praise or gratitude.
Libra (24 Sep - 23 Oct)
You might think of ways to resolve persistent money issues and how to gain greater financial independence. Make a point of shopping for important items when you have time so there is no impulsive buying. Seek sound ways of investing your money. Go for safe and profitable savings schemes. In the workplace, you can avoid contention by keeping your views about the actions or work of a colleague, to yourself.
Scorpio (24 Oct - 22 Nov)
You have a purpose to fulfil and you won’t settle until you have achieved this. This is also why you won’t let anyone distract you from doing what you intend to do. A risk you have recently taken is about to pay off. Efforts of the past are starting to reap rewards. Take the chance to start working again on a project that has been on the back burner. Be ready to manifest a closely held dream.
Sagittarius (23 Nov - 21 Dec)
Avoid making impulsive decisions. It will be easy to dismiss a person or event as not being significant when it could have brought you much happiness, had you realised the value of this opportunity. Someone will refuse to take responsibility for a past mistake. Recriminations will serve no useful purpose. It would be better to remember not to include this person in the future.
Capricorn (22 Dec - 20 Jan)
You are starting to feel the impact of disagreements within a group. Some people don’t seem to care about the way their behaviour affects others. Without focus a mutual goal will not be reached. Interference from behind the scenes will not have been part of the plan but there are things you can do to bring activities more in line with your hopes and expectations.
Aquarius (21 Jan - 19 Feb)
There is plenty to do and you will enjoy being on the go most of the time but you should remember too, the value of relaxation. You have a feeling, in some areas, that it won’t all be plain sailing. You aren’t entirely convinced someone is as capable as they make themselves out to be. Take your time and all will sort itself out in its own time. You will get to win a dispute that has caused many problems.
Pisces (20 Feb - 20 Mar)
A small debt or responsibility you take on for someone else will hang around for some time. There will be gratitude received for all you do for others. Your instincts are reliable. If you feel you should quickly grasp an unanticipated opportunity, what’s stopping you from doing so? Sometimes it pays to go with what feels right for you at a particular moment.
