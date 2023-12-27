Aries (21 Mar - 20 Apr)
Taking a risk doesn’t always work to your advantage. In fact, an impetuous decision could have disappointing and far-reaching consequences. Don’t be tempted to gamble with money, love or anything that is dear to you. Be diplomatic and show consideration and a relationship will be cemented rather than severed. In anything new, be certain you have taken everything into account.
Taurus (21 Apr - 21 May)
Don’t spend too long waiting for someone to get back to you as they promised. Whether this is a potential romantic partner or a business contact, you have other things to do. While you are waiting in anticipation, you could be missing out on events going on elsewhere. Praise from your boss will make it clear you are highly regarded. They consider you capable of better things.
Gemini (22 May - 21 Jun)
You’re feeling differently about new possibilities and you have more faith in your abilities. Say yes to something you would never have agreed to in the past. You have the knowledge and skills now to make a good go of a new venture. Even if there is some risk involved, if it is what you really want, go for it. A well connected person in your neighbourhood will invite you to get involved with a political issue.
Cancer (22 Jun - 23 Jul)
It’s not too late to write a letter, send an email or fill in an application form. The deadline may be fast approaching but there is still time for you to register your interest. Important matters will be dealt with swiftly and satisfactorily by accepting the help of a knowledgeable friend. Any projects involving more than two people will bring companionship, creativity and success.
Leo (24 Jul - 23 Aug)
Theatre, performance and live entertainment brings out your best. You will love all the drama, colour, costumes and creativity of cultural and theatrical events. Being alone or confined in any one place for too long will make you feel lethargic. The biggest boost to your energy is when you’re out socialising. Take a trip with your best friend or partner and you will both have a wonderful time.
Virgo (24 Aug - 23 Sep)
Someone close will initiate a heart to heart. They’re giving you the green light to talk candidly about your feelings. They want to know what makes you happy but you will want to discuss what makes you miserable too. You’ve been disappointed with someone’s lack of commitment for some time. A rival will deliberately cause delays in the hope of preventing you from achieving a professional goal.
Libra (24 Sep - 23 Oct)
You will be riding on the crest of a wave of good fortune after a heaven-sent opportunity comes your way. News received will be better than you had actually hoped for. It should be easy too, to stir up the interest of someone close when discussing your ideas. You need them to support steps you want to take to make the future brighter and more secure. It’s a splendid time for polishing skills or acquiring new ones.
Scorpio (24 Oct - 22 Nov)
If you have felt unsettled or discontented in the past, you will now start to see happier days on the horizon. Find ways of making even better use of your skills and talents. If you’re looking for work, attending interviews or making a claim for better working conditions, patience shown now will pay off in the long-run. Your focus should be on improving your own situation.
Sagittarius (23 Nov - 21 Dec)
You’re aware of your feelings and why you think the way you do. That’s why you are trying hard not to allow personal prejudice to influence your judgement or a decision you have to make. If anyone challenges you, you have facts and evidence to prove you are as being as fair as you can be. You will want to do your utmost to help a friend solve a problem that is bugging them.
Capricorn (22 Dec - 20 Jan)
You’re in two minds about having volunteered to help a group or community project. There are some good reasons why you should go ahead. In addition to the satisfaction you will get out of helping others, you will receive an exciting offer that would have gone to someone else had you not been on the scene. Confusion over a family matter will clear leaving you certain of the best thing to do.
Aquarius (21 Jan - 19 Feb)
Consider the value of a team effort. There is so much to be gained from pooling your skills and resources. Be ready to share your expertise and experience with those around you. People will be swift to respond equally as generously. You are hoping to make a good impression on some of the people you are mixing with as you see a way to enhance your career prospects. Have faith in your ideas.
Pisces (20 Feb - 20 Mar)
You’re trying to prove something to someone and you aren’t sure whether you are succeeding. Some people find it hard to put feelings into words so it could be they are impressed with your talents but they just aren’t saying. Put your views across as clearly as possible when discussing goals for the future. If anyone doesn’t understand, let them know you don’t mind repeating yourself.
