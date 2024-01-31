Aries (21 Mar - 20 Apr)
You’re getting some negative vibes from a workmate or neighbour and you aren’t imagining this. It does not matter if they tell you that nothing is wrong, your intuition tells you something different. One thing you have learned from past experience is: it is always best to trust your inner voice. If you want something different out of your social life, make your wishes known to others.
Taurus (21 Apr - 21 May)
You aren’t sure you can really afford the activities and plans some friends are suggesting. Although your financial affairs are none of their business, it will do you no harm to admit that, for the moment, you just don’t have the money. This will stop people from pressuring you to join in. Some may even be glad to change arrangements when they too share a similar dilemma.
Gemini (22 May - 21 Jun)
You had thought someone was a good friend and that’s why it will come as a complete surprise and disappointment when they let you down. Whatever they may have done to betray your trust in them, you feel forced to reconsider this relationship. Indulging in gossip could lead you to saying something you will later regret. Stay off a social media site until you are in control of your emotions.
Cancer (22 Jun - 23 Jul)
Situations in a partner or close friend’s life are affecting you more than you care to admit. Through no fault of theirs, they may have to cancel plans you made together. This will be disappointing but you will do your best to support them through this difficult time. You almost feel guilty about some fortunate developments in your own affairs. An offer received will transform your life.
Leo (24 Jul - 23 Aug)
Early on, for reasons you prefer not to reveal to others, you will just won’t want to be on your own. Choose your company with care. It will be kind and sensitive friends who will offer you the most understanding. Romance is a touchy and sensitive area. Misunderstandings will be resolved later. Family and domestic plans can also be discussed in a positive way, on the weekend. Progress in this area will be pleasing.
Virgo (24 Aug - 23 Sep)
A team effort that hasn’t been going too well will suddenly start moving forward again. It can be surprising how swiftly everything starts coming together once someone who knows what they are doing gets involved. They will be welcome to take charge. If you are in the middle of organising a wedding or honeymoon arrangements, firm agreements will be made and this will give you a feeling of security.
Libra (24 Sep - 23 Oct)
You’re being far too kind and obliging, agreeing to do people favours when they do very little for you. Offering your services to others is one thing. Giving up your spare time to fit in all the demands that friends are making is another. It is time you started to say no. A group effort is making progress but someone’s contrary comments will suddenly ruin all the good feelings you have been getting out of this.
Scorpio (24 Oct - 22 Nov)
You’re so fidgety and restless that a loved one will start to wonder if they have done something wrong. They need to be reassured that the way you feel has nothing to do with them. You are starting to question your responsibilities. Is your job growing monotonous? You need more challenges in your life now. It’s as if you have outgrown your current situation and you are ready for a change.
Sagittarius (23 Nov - 21 Dec)
Even though there are constant disturbances and distractions, you won’t be complaining. It will be exciting to get mixed up in the unexpected events and situations that are cropping up around you. You won’t regret any spontaneous decisions you are now making. Your enthusiasm will inspire like-minded friends to join forces in an exciting enterprise.
Capricorn (22 Dec - 20 Jan)
You’re doing far too much. You take your responsibilities seriously but you cannot and should not be expected to handle everything on your own. It is time you pushed for more fairness and equality in work and other relationships. Occasional moments of fun and laughter in the middle of a heavy schedule will help you relax and this is vital for your health. A special offer will sound too good to be true.
Aquarius (21 Jan - 19 Feb)
You’re in two minds about replying to a text message or email. Your interest is piqued only you aren’t sure about where this might lead. Sometimes you just have to take a deep breath and go for it. If you don’t, you will look back and wonder why you didn’t act when you had the chance. If you need any help or advice later, don’t hesitate to approach someone who is in a trustworthy position.
Pisces (20 Feb - 20 Mar)
A friend or workmate will want to try a little experiment. At first you cannot see how this might work but you will go along with their suggestion. It could turn out to be surprisingly successful and they will be grateful for your open minded approach. As it is, you are starting to grow bored with your usual routines and you are all for trying something new.
