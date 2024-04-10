Aries (Mar21/Apr20)
A housemate or workmate’s conversations will start to irritate you. You will find their company frustrating but no matter how disinterested you are, you will be tolerant enough to say nothing. Be certain to register your interest in an in-house training scheme.
Taurus (Apr21/May21)
If you are taking on a long term loan, a mortgage or some other form of commitment, you will want to do some quiet thinking to make sure you are doing the right thing. Also you will want to check all contracts involved so there will be no future regrets.
Gemini (May22/June21)
Social and friendship commitments are increasing. There’s no room in your life for yourself. Take back control of the way you spend your time. Plan it so you can do all those things you planned to do as the year began and still haven’t got around to.
Cancer (June22/July23)
A creative urge will prompt you to look for a new hobby or interest to occupy your free time. You will have no shortage of ideas which makes a decision harder to reach than expected. A few options appeal to you.
Leo (July24/Aug23)
Some frank talk will bring a release of tension. Aim to give it time before making judgements on both newcomers to your world and people who are familiar but who show a different attitude to life and living.
Virgo (Aug24/Sept23)
You’re doing your best to look after your health. Even if a recent diet or exercise regime has had the wonderful result in getting you back in trim, you will continue to look for other ways to improve your appearance.
Libra (Sept24/Oct23)
Either your own or a partner’s past handling of finances hasn’t been wonderful and this has accumulated a lot of debt. What you need to do now is get money affairs back in order. To do this you may need to consider ways of increasing your income.
Scorpio (Oct24/Nov22)
If you’re longing for a chance to experience something new, your prayers will soon be answered. There will be no reason for you to complain about being bored or having too much time on your hands. Your talents are welcomed in a group project.
Sagittarius (Nov23/Dec21)
A hold up in the works will leave you with some spare time. You won’t want to waste this as there are a few trivial matters you can tie-up while you are waiting. An older colleague who is related to your boss will say more than they should.
Capricorn (Dec22/Jan20)
It won’t come as any surprise to you to discover that someone has been ultra-friendly of late because they want something from you. You have been through this kind of situation before.
Aquarius (Jan21/Feb19)
The desire as the week begins, to keep company to a minimum and to avoid crowded places will be a memory by Thursday. Even so, all the quiet thinking you did earlier will have given you a new purpose and a clear idea of how you can use skills and talents to the fullest in the future.
Pisces (Feb20/Mar20)
A goal is reached and you will be applauded for your success. This will give you the confidence, courage and energy to set your sights even higher. Your competitive spirit will be apparent now when you won’t let anyone get the better of you.