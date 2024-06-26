Aries (Mar21/Apr20)
Your priorities are changing. People can see how serious you are about achieving a self-set target. Don’t be surprised when you receive a few invitations for you to call on others’ for help, should you need it.
Taurus (Apr21/May21)
Change is on the way. Nothing is forever and you know this already. Even so, the knowledge doesn’t make it any easier and you are going to have to be as flexible as you can be in order to feel as if you are coping.
Gemini (May22/June21)
You are quickly, easily and freely getting through jobs that you have committed to. One of the biggest surprises will be all the praise that comes your way. There aren’t enough spaces in a creative workshop to satisfy demand.
Cancer (June22/July23)
Some big changes will be happening in your personal life and partnerships. At work or in a training environment you will be asked to team up with someone you have never worked with before. They have the ability to hasten progress on a special project.
Leo (July24/Aug23)
New business agreements are being made but you are still part of the old architecture. In practical terms you have commitments that still must be honoured. There’s little that can be done until you’ve cleared away old obligations.
Virgo (Aug24/Sept23)
You’re less than impressed with the behaviour of someone in a position of power. You don’t have to accept the terms of an offer if you think they are unfair. There are others who will have similar doubts. You aren’t alone in this.
Libra (Sept24/Oct23)
New measures are being put in place to accelerate a complex process. This scheme will enable you to get through some tasks and difficulties far more quickly. At last you feel as if you are starting to get results.
Scorpio (Oct24/Nov22)
You’re so close to the finishing line you won’t stop until you have achieved your goal. Anticipated rewards fuel your passion and determination to keep ahead of competitors. A prize, award or bonus will be a handsome outcome for any risks you have to take.
Sagittarius (Nov23/Dec21)
Plans and ideas you have been considering for some time have reached the stage where they can be put into action. Now you can get a move on, you will start seeing concrete results and this always gives you pleasure.
Capricorn (Dec22/Jan20)
Results of joint efforts will please you. Jobs you take on now will demand a blend of imagination and practicality. That’s why you will be grateful for the contribution of an artistic friend. Forming new business arrangements will be a good move.
Aquarius (Jan21/Feb19)
Kind deeds you perform for others are motivated purely from your heart. That’s why you are coming up with creative ways to give gifts anonymously. You’re reminded of a promise you made a relative which is proving more difficult than you expected.
Pisces (Feb20/Mar20)
Your personal magnetism is at an all-time high. This is a great week to attend interviews and auditions. Spending more time with your romantic partner will feel incredibly rewarding. Sneaking away together, to a private hideaway will be fun.