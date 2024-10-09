Aries (Mar21/Apr20)
Your partner or someone who is just as close will be swamped with work and you might want to lend a hand to lighten their load. Just make sure you don’t neglect your own responsibilities. There are some important matters you need to take care of.
Taurus (Apr21/May21)
Unexpected conflict will put a block on a team effort that had been going so well. You will be taken aback by this disruption in the smooth flow of group activities. Some people seem to think they don’t have to contribute their ideas.
Gemini (May22/June21)
Refuse to listen to gossip. Trust your partner, regardless of what others may say. Often you overthink situations and this causes you confusion. That’s why, this week, you should let your emotions guide you in most aspects of your life.
Cancer (June22/July23)
Someone in your household is brooding over a financial issue. Their worries will affect you too. If you take the time to discuss things together, you might find the problem becomes less daunting, much to your relief.
Leo (July24/Aug23)
Some doubts or suspicions hang over a close relationship and this will make you feel uneasy. Bear in mind the possibility that you could be jumping to conclusions without having all the facts. If your first attempt at a project fails, keep trying.
Virgo (Aug24/Sept23)
You are going to have to rely on your problem-solving skills when a project that has just started runs into some difficulties. Quitting is not the solution but you may need to invest a huge amount of time and effort into this venture to get it running more smoothly.
Libra (Sept24/Oct23)
A friend wants to give you some advice. You won’t take kindly to this kind of interference. As irritable as it makes you feel, remind yourself that it comes from a good place. Keep your thoughts to yourself in the workplace especially when you get a feeling someone is trying to pick your brains.
Scorpio (Oct24/Nov22)
Solitude brings you happiness. You just want to keep yourself to yourself. This does not imply you are becoming antisocial, it’s just that you will prefer not to be around loud people or those who often invade your privacy.
Sagittarius (Nov23/Dec21)
When working as part of a team your skills will stand out and leave a positive impression on others. Even so, you might feel a little discouraged when a newcomer to your circle starts to steal the spotlight.
Capricorn (Dec22/Jan20)
You might hate to admit it but you aren’t feeling as calm or as composed as normal when it comes to professional matters. Even small issues will make you feel stressed and under pressure. If you’re dealing with a tense situation alongside a colleague, you will be grateful for their positivity.
Aquarius (Jan21/Feb19)
It’s important for you that things should go smoothly both at home and at work. That’s why it will be best to hold off from making any major commitments. You need to be completely confident in your choices.
Pisces (Feb20/Mar20)
In work related matters, exercise caution and think before you speak in conversations with influential people. You’re stuck in a rut and you’re struggling to find a way out of it. Don’t be reluctant to discuss your problems with a close friend.