Aries (Mar21/Apr20)
If you’re looking to bring more order into your life, keeping a clean and tidy space will improve your mood, health and outlook. A colleague will be grateful for some constructive criticism. Being upfront and honest is essential for keeping relationships strong.
Taurus (Apr21/May21)
Some difficult situations you find yourself in could lead to arguments and give you cause for concern. You’re going through a tough time and as much as someone seems keen to help, you would rather they gave you space to find your own solutions.
Gemini (May22/June21)
Be prepared to discuss future goals and aspirations if you are to reach an agreement with those who matter. Trust in your capabilities and keep your thoughts positive even when you come up against obstacles.
Cancer (June22/July23)
If you’re feeling stressed as the week begins, don’t hesitate to reach out to your partner or a loved one for some emotional support. There are people who will go out of their way to help you. This is their way of showing gratitude for everything you do for them.
Leo (July24/Aug23)
Decisions you are now making will pave the way for a more promising future. Your aim is to bring improvements into your life and because of this you will be putting a lot of thought into these choices. Reconnecting with an old friend will feel oddly comforting.
Virgo (Aug24/Sept23)
Some people are in too much of a rush. Workmates are eager to make rapid progress. You would prefer to take a more measured approach. A coworker or supervisor will present you with a proposition. They expect a quick reply. You would rather have time to think about it.
Libra (Sept24/Oct23)
New career opportunities will arise. Although this will catch you off guard, if you go ahead with some suggestions, you aren’t likely to regret it. You need to stay focused on your goals while at the same time, keeping track of everything that’s happening around you.
Scorpio (Oct24/Nov22)
People around you will tend to chat a lot and this will annoy you. Try to hide your feelings as you could actually gain some valuable insights by simply listening to what is being said. Sometimes, it can be through casual conversations that you learn something new.
Sagittarius (Nov23/Dec21)
Working in tandem with another will lead to positive results. Be open to sharing and contributing equally, every step of the way. Even if you and a partner have different opinions in some areas, at least think about what they have to say.
Capricorn (Dec22/Jan20)
It's frustrating having to deal with the mess and chaos, around you. Keeping yourself busy with some decluttering at the start of the week will be a good way to stay on top of things. A colleague will be open to backing some of your ideas for making some changes.
Aquarius (Jan21/Feb19)
It isn’t a good idea to assume your partner or a housemate is always being truthful when they agree to your ideas. Are they simply trying to make you happy? Ask more questions to get a better impression of how they truly feel.
Pisces (Feb20/Mar20)
Sometimes you need to spend more time on projects than you had planned for or anticipated. Putting in the extra effort now will pay off in the long run. People in positions of authority appreciate your hard work.