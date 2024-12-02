Aries (Mar21/Apr20)
Rushing into decisions about your career or education could be later regretted. Take your time to make certain your emotions aren’t clouding your judgement. It could be a big mistake to pass up on a promising job opportunity because your family isn’t supportive.
Taurus (Apr21/May21)
Continue to build on foundations already laid. This is your chance to show others that you’re the best judge on how to cope with specific chores and situations. You know how important it is not to rush things.
Gemini (May22/June21)
Waiting for payments or the arrival of an order will be frustrating. It feels like you’re stuck when all you want to do is move forward. Getting upset won’t help the situation. When you’re feeling stressed, keep away from the limelight.
Cancer (June22/July23)
Close friendships and personal relationships take on added importance. Although you will be expected to agree to some additional responsibilities in partnerships, the efforts you make to keep your loved ones happy will be well rewarded.
Leo (July24/Aug23)
Kids in your world will be buzzing with energy and a great way to help them burn it off while also refreshing yourself is to take everyone outside for a little while. At a social gathering, you will be introduced to someone who intrigues you.
Virgo (Aug24/Sept23)
It’s not much fun having to redo work you thought was finished. Since you must retrace your steps or start from scratch, this will throw off all your plans for the week. To make matters worse, the boundless energy of a friend or colleague will get on your nerves and disrupt your rhythm.
Libra (Sept24/Oct23)
Consider the word ‘balance’ as you organise your time. A mix of social activities and quieter moments will enhance your enjoyment of each day. Also, sharing quality time with someone special will bring you closer together.
Scorpio (Oct24/Nov22)
From time to time it’s a good idea to check your money situation to work out how you stand after settling any outstanding bills. You might put any free time you have to good use by organising your finances.
Sagittarius (Nov23/Dec21)
Your days could turn out to be more chaotic and packed than originally planned. For this reason, avoid overcommitting yourself and make certain everyone contributes in group efforts. Time spent within your own four walls will be satisfying in more ways than one.
Capricorn (Dec22/Jan20)
Your social life may have gone off the boil recently but all that is about to change. You will have no reason to complain about this part of your life only simmering now. Your days will be filled with fun, friendship and group activities.
Aquarius (Jan21/Feb19)
What you will want, most of all, is to maintain a happy atmosphere in your relationships and friendships. Just be careful not to express overly strong opinions about the plans and ideas others are suggesting that you consider to be risky or unwise.
Pisces (Feb20/Mar20)
Respond quickly and with warmth to any gestures from your partner to keep a feeling of closeness between you. Keep this sense of connection going by celebrating your friendships although one friend may need to be diplomatically steered away from a poor choice