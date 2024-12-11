Aries (Mar21/Apr20)
Someone who usually enjoys working on their own will suggest joining forces with you. Plenty lively ideas will be shared and plans will be made through bouncing thoughts off each other. Don’t hold back on sharing your views.
Taurus (Apr21/May21)
Sometimes you have to come to terms with the fact that not everyone sees things your way. A friend or relative is making some extravagant plans, and it doesn’t matter what you say, there’s no way they are going to change their mind.
Gemini (May22/June21)
No matter what you want to achieve, be honest and open about it. This isn’t the time to keep secrets. Trust your instincts, and you’ll find some good luck coming your way. In both your social life and job, you’re putting in extra effort to improve your status.
Cancer (June22/July23)
Keep supporting someone you care about who might be feeling low or lonely. You may need to repeat the same encouraging words over and over, but be patient and remember, this kind of reassurance can actually have a positive effect on them.
Leo (July24/Aug23)
Commonsense is a must. You might be pushing yourself way too hard when it’s really not needed. Aiming for perfection is just setting yourself up for frustration as nobody can hit that mark all the time. So, take a cue from friends who are trying to get you to chill-out.
Virgo (Aug24/Sept23)
If your job and other responsibilities are holding you back from exploring future possibilities, make some time in your busy schedule to check out new paths. It’s time to break out of that monotonous routine and find something new to get your teeth into.
Libra (Sept24/Oct23)
You're excited to get started on some new home renovation ideas but it feels like no one else is interested or has the time to join in. Try not to complain too much, or they'll start feeling bad about it. Before you know it, you'll see a fresh wave of enthusiasm from others.
Scorpio (Oct24/Nov22)
There’s a lot to get through with a goal or deadline coming up. The key to hitting that target is determination and dedication. You won’t want to admit feeling a bit antsy and irritable. After all, the year has only just begun.
Sagittarius (Nov23/Dec21)
Since you’re someone who learns pretty fast from past mistakes, you can avoid problems early on by taking a moment to think things through. Friends may not understand why you’re hesitating, but you will prove you were right to do so, in the end.
Capricorn (Dec22/Jan20)
Meetings and interviews that were delayed around Christmas are now back on the agenda. Although it might be tempting to skip some of them, this could be a big mistake. Those who attend and participate in group events will benefit from being there at the start.
Aquarius (Jan21/Feb19)
You’ve been feeling on edge and that’s because you need to get out into the world around you. You’re craving new experiences. Sometimes, a little change can do wonders, so consider volunteering for activities that take you out of your usual surroundings.
Pisces (Feb20/Mar20)
If you want to keep things in the workplace harmonious, steer clear of topics like religion, politics and money. These conversations will just end up causing drama. Helping out at a social gathering will open the way for someone you know to pursue their personal goals.