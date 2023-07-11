Voluntary youth groups in Ceredigion are being urged to apply for a grant to spend on suitable youth work activity.
Ceredigion County Council, along with other local authorities in Wales, has received additional funding from Welsh Government through the Youth Support Grant following a recommendation that the ‘Welsh Government should increase the availability of youth work services through the medium of Welsh’.
Voluntary youth groups and organisations in Ceredigion can apply for up to £20,000 funding through a small grants scheme, to spend on suitable youth work activity to develop additional Welsh-medium youth work projects to help meet identified gaps in provision.
Voluntary youth groups and organisations are encouraged to consider a variety of youth work provision, including evening clubs, sport provision, youth work in schools, and opportunities to volunteer through the medium of Welsh. The funding can also be used to identify, develop and provide opportunities to encourage use of Welsh among staff and volunteers and boost their confidence in using Welsh within the setting.
Cllr Alun Williams, the deputy leader of the council said: “We’d like to encourage voluntary youth groups and organisations in Ceredigion to take the opportunity to apply for this scheme as it’s an opportunity for them to create positive initiatives through the medium of Welsh in the county.”
The deadline for applications is 4 August.