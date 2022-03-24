Youth Service staff efforts recognised by High Sheriff

Nia Rees (right in the picture), who works for Gwynedd Council’s Youth Service in the Porthmadog area, has been recognised for her work by the High Sheriff of Gwynedd ( Gwynedd Council )

Staff from Gwynedd Council’s Youth Service have been recognised for their continued hard work and positive attitude in supporting young people aged 11-25 to achieve their full potential.

The efforts of staff have been recognised by the High Sheriff of Gwynedd’s Annual Crimebeat Awards.

Gwyn Jones, High Sheriff of Gwynedd has recently worked closely with Nia Rees, a Youth Worker in the Porthmadog area by gaining experience of several projects and the hard work being done across communities by the team.

This award follows the success of Alaw Paul, a Youth Worker who received an award for her work on her Bala Blooming Generations scheme. Last year’s award recognised working with the young people of Bala and PCSO Lona Davenport to create a community garden in the area.

Councillor Dilwyn Morgan, Gwynedd Council’s Cabinet Member for Children and Young People, said: “I would like to congratulate Nia and the team on their success following Alaw’s award last year. It is good to see recognition for the hard work that Gwynedd Youth Service is doing.

“The service works very closely with the Police to tackle crime in Gwynedd which includes working with community officers across the county and has been very successful in receiving funding from the Police PACT fund over recent years.

“It is good to see that the commitment of Youth Service staff who give Gwynedd’s young people opportunities to develop personal, social and educational skills is rewarded. The service offers opportunities in communities throughout the county in the evenings and during school holidays.

“Youth Support work is provided for 11-16 year olds focusing on provision in all secondary schools throughout the county and bridging youth support work into out of school communities. As well as Youth Support work for 16-24 year olds which focuses on targeted provision for young people not in education, training or employment.

“Some of these activities include the Gwynedd Youth Wellbeing Festival, courses for young people and the FRIENDS programme for developing young people’s resilience and much more. Follow the Youth Service on social media for more information about what’s happening in your local area.”