It’s panto season - oh yes it is! - and the youngsters from Cardigan's Small World Theatre have devised a unique and magical play for the public.
On Friday, 5 and Saturday, 6 January they will present the story of Branwen, daughter of Llŷr and Eleri. Set near Ffynonne woods and in the realm of Annwn, this original, humorous production is in collaboration between Ieuenctid Byd Bach seniors and the theatre’s advanced youth aerialist from Syrcas Byd Bach.
Prepare to be entertained and follow Branwen’s magical journey of self-discovery where she encounters trolls, shape-shifters, a siren and a fearsome dragon. As with all good pantos, there will be places for the audience to shout out to the players with original songs, as well as a version of The Crumble Song (with kind permission from Lorraine Bowen, Britain’s Got Talent 2015).
Tickets to this youth production are £8 adults and £4 for under 16s available on Small World Theatre’s website. Suitable for all.
See a small snippet of the show in the video above.