Ysgol Penweddig pupils are celebrating “excellent” A-level results.
Over 90 per cent of pupils at the Aberystwyth-based school applying to university were accepted to their first-choice institution to study a wide range of courses such as Medicine, Law and Agriculture at internationally renowned universities including Cambridge and other Russell Group institutions.
Other pupils will begin their apprenticeships, employment or take a gap year.
Acting Headteacher Rhian Morgan said: “Congratulations to Year 12 and Year 13 Penweddig pupils on their AS and A level results.
“We are very proud of the achievements of all our pupils which reflect the effort and resilience they’ve shown throughout their studies.
“I would like to thank the teachers and all support staff for their hard work and continued support for our pupils.
“Similarly, we extend our thanks to parents and guardians for all their input and co-operation.
“We wish our Year 13 students every success for the future. Llongyfarchiadau mawr i bawb.”