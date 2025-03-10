An Aberystwyth primary school is celebrating pupil success at its recent school Eisteddfod.
The school said it was lovely to see past headteacher Mrs Menna Sweeney and teacher Mrs Sian Pryce Edwards back in Plascrug Community School as judges for the high-quality competitions on Thursday and Friday the 20 and 21 February.
The Eisteddfod started on Thursday morning with the youngest pupils singing and reciting on stage.
The school said: “They all performed brilliantly and looked fantastic in their bright colours, red dragons and traditional Welsh dresses.
“The following day, it was the turn of Years 3-6. Eisteddfod captains were in full voice and support of their teams. After a long morning of dancing, singing, reciting and playing instruments, it was time to find out who won the Eisteddfod Chair and Crown as well as individual performer of the year.”
The chair (best Welsh piece of writing) went to Beca Jensen from 6BH (TEILO) and the Crown (best English story) went to Caitlin Butler from 6AJ (DEWI).
The chair was made and donated by Plascrug caretaker, Mr Dave Slinger from a tree that has fallen from the school playground.
There was also a new crown for this year's Eisteddfod. A beautiful metal crown was designed and created by Alec Page Blacksmith in Lampeter.
Best performer went to Osian Cottrell from 5HW/FH (ASAPH) for his astounding performance on the drums. What a talent! The school added: “His shield was donated by the Raw-Ress family to remember our dear colleague, Mrs Velvor Raw-Rees who sadly passed away back in 2018. Winning Eisteddfod Captains, Henry Heley and Phoebe Colley were proud to receive the shield for the most points.”