Ysgol Talgarreg pupils have scooped first prize in the Parti Unsain competition at the Urdd National Eisteddfod for the second year in a row
It was a competition where thirteen parties appeared on the stage of the White Pavilion on the first Monday of the Eisteddfod in Meifod, Powys, singing 'Now a Ned' by the late Leah Owen.
The judges were Catrin Wyn Hughes and Aled Myrddin.
Last year Ysgol Talgarreg came top in the Sir Gaerfyrddin Urdd National Eisteddfod, in the same competition, which was the Parti Unsain for Year 6 and below for schools with up to 50 children, with no more than 12 in number being part of the party.