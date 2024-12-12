Gwynedd-based Zip World wants to open a new attraction it says would be “the largest of its type in the world”.
The company said the ride would see visitors swing back and forth over the historic slate landscape at its Penrhyn Quarry site in Bethesda.
The proposed attraction comes amid a decline in visitor numbers.
An economic assessment describes the ride as a “unique product with its selling point of being the largest of this type of attraction in the world”.
They added: “It is also less susceptible to high winds than the zip line and would provide a bad weather alternative.”
Tensioned cables would traverse the quarry between anchorage points, fixed in place by pairs of upright steel columns on concrete pad footings.
The plans call for the erection of a swing platform, structure, ramp and landing structure, associated cables and anchor structures with associated works.
Plans note the ramp provides a viewing platform offering “unique panoramic views” of the quarry and would feature “heritage interpretation”.
The platform will also offer a place where family and friends can watch.
The activity would last two minutes with rides estimated to be dispatched every five minutes, providing a maximum of 12 operations per hour.
“Zip World employs 270 full-time members of staff, 82% of whom live near their workplace, 65% of whom are Welsh speakers,” the application says.
They said that “from 2023 to 2024, there has been a decline in visitor numbers” and it was recognised that “the adventure tourism industry is evolving”.
It adds: “In order to continue to be relevant and attract new and repeat visitors, Zip World recognise the need for them also to evolve.
“The proposed swing development has been brought forward following an observation by the applicant of a decline in visitor numbers at the site between 2023 and 2024.”