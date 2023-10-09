Results. The scary bit. Be minded that most results fall into the category of ‘not as good as we hoped, not as bad as we feared’. Also keep to the front of your mind that you have elected to be measured by academic standards. Tutors are testing students’ ability to understand and interpret coursework, nothing more. It is also crucial to appreciate that your tutor is not looking to find out how brilliant you are, but how well you know your way around a specific subject and how accurately you can answer a set question. When you drift off topic, or your words are not clear enough, when you lean too often on quotes, or have obviously crashed out an essay in a panic, there is little point in railing against the system or complaining that disappointing results are someone else’s fault. When you do not achieve the mark you hoped for, take a day to be outraged and upset, I did, but then embrace some humility, speak with your tutors, and absorb and apply the feedback they give you.