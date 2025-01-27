I experienced it on the Mexican border when I went to a local ‘lumber yard’ with some of the church to buy some timber to repair the building they were using to feed and clothe the hundreds of people that were turning up there every day. They had few resources, but they were operating on the understanding that God would give them everything they needed to do His work. They were not disappointed and even the local shopkeepers noticed it. This became obvious when one of the leaders told a check out assistant to put the bill on ‘The Jesus account’! The owners of the ‘lumber yard’ had clearly discovered that God will pay His bills.