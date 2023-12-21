There is a huge amount our council could do better. In the post-Covid hangover, it is clear that the concept of public service has been lost. Self-evidently, working from home, isn’t delivering productive public services or value for money right across the UK. But I also wonder whether our Councillors continue to find it a bit too easy to delegate the decision making? Carrying the can for the big calls is stressful. Many of us are happy just to snipe from the side-lines. A lot of us can’t even be bothered to vote! So just maybe, Eifion is operating in a bit of a responsibility vacuum?