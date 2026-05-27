I know other towns charge for seafront parking, and we’ve been lucky to escape it for so long, but what I can’t get my head around in Aberystwyth is the amount being charged, and the hours the charging period operates. Tourists, residents who live near Aberystwyth, business owners, staff, and people who actually live on the seafront (I feel for them the most), must part with £3.50 to park for up to two hours, or £5 for up to four hours, and that’s seven days a week from 8am-8pm!