People who know me well know I love Aberystwyth promenade.
I try to visit most days, but this is the longest I’ve ever intentionally shunned parking there, and I bet you can guess why.
That’s right, the installation of the dreaded parking meters.
Despite my deep affection for the seafront, these moneymaking monstrosities have put me right off visiting. I tried to be supportive, driving along the prom on Bank Holiday Saturday looking for a space - there were plenty - but I couldn’t justify paying to park, nor could I afford it really, so I found a one-hour spot on North Parade instead.
I spent some of the money it would’ve cost to park on an ice cream for my daughter (thus supporting the local economy), and had a mooch in the museum shop before reluctantly returning to my car without kicking the bar...
I know other towns charge for seafront parking, and we’ve been lucky to escape it for so long, but what I can’t get my head around in Aberystwyth is the amount being charged, and the hours the charging period operates. Tourists, residents who live near Aberystwyth, business owners, staff, and people who actually live on the seafront (I feel for them the most), must part with £3.50 to park for up to two hours, or £5 for up to four hours, and that’s seven days a week from 8am-8pm!
A trip to Llandudno seafront recently revealed it’s free to park there after 4pm. What a fantastic boost for the night-time economy. Charges don’t start again until 10am so you could leave your car overnight and enjoy a couple of drinks without having to get up ridiculously early to move your vehicle or put more money on the meter. I fear for Aberystwyth’s bars and restaurants with the ‘up to 8pm’ implementation of charges here.
Keen to avoid those charges, our family abandoned Aberystwyth this Bank Holiday and went to Borth instead. We had a great time. Community spirit was high as the village celebrated the weekend in style with a scarecrow festival and events organised for BorthFest. And, the pièce de résistance, we enjoyed free parking all day, every day!
I wonder if I’ll ever pay to park on Aberystwyth seafront when there are wonderful alternative towns and villages to explore...
I imagine I’ll have to eventually, for appointments at the dentist, opticians, hairdressers, or to revisit favourite bars or restaurants, but I’ll resist it for as long as possible.
In the unlikely event I do have to pay to park, I’ll try to remember to factor in extra time to walk to and from the meter. How far away from each other are they?!
I know I can use my phone to pay, but I work on screens all day and really want a break once I’ve finished, and we all know that technology isn’t always reliable. Also, how do you prove you’ve paid online without a physical ticket? I’m sure there’s systems in place for traffic wardens to confirm payment but, as I say, we all know what technology can be like.
What about people who don’t have smartphones, or find them difficult for making payments. I know a few people who struggle, and they shudder at the thought of using cards, never mind phones, to pay for such things.
Then there’s people with mobility issues. I’m still fortunate to be able to park further away from the seafront and walk, but time doesn’t always allow for parking in a shopping centre car park and proceeding on foot to appointments. And if lots of people shun parking meters for places in Matalan, Lidl, Tesco and M&S, where do people who actually want to shop in those stores park?
As the ‘Cambrian News’ reported recently, Ceredigion County Council introduced the charges “to help manage demand, improve turnover of short-stay spaces and make it easier for residents, visitors and local businesses to find parking for trips into town”.
“It will also encourage use of nearby off-street car parks and support a choice of travel options, including walking, cycling and public transport,” they added.
Personally, I never struggled to find a seafront space, and where are the nearby off-street car parks suitable for people on low incomes, or with mobility issues? How can people short on time or with physical disabilities, easily walk or cycle?
As for public transport, the system we have at the moment means many rural village dwellers can sometimes, possibly, perhaps, get into town at some point in the day, but struggle to return home due to a lack of regular services.
I think the only answer for me is to get a motorbike. Bikers can park on Aberystwyth seafront for free. Long may that continue; bikers bring income to the town, but is free parking for them fair? Who knows?!
Anyway, I’ve had enough of moaning. I’m off to Google how much motorbikes cost...
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