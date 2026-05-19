We need to think carefully before we make a promise. I became acutely aware of this when I was a member of a humanitarian mission taking aid into war-torn Croatia in the early 1990’s where I met a young lad named Daniel. He had seen his mother killed by mortar fire in his garden and tragically two years later he had lost his only brother in a car accident. In addition to this, his emaciated body was covered with blisters and open sores from head to toe. He didn’t possess proper hands either just two stumps that looked like clenched fists covered in bags of skin. Nothing could have prepared us for such a pitiable sight. In fact, his weeping wounds caused the grown men in the group to weep too.