It's four weeks now since Plaid Cymru swept to power. While there still may a post-electoral glow, it's time the honeymoon ended and the party got to work making real decision for the people of Wales.
It's not as if Plaid didn't have time to prepare their plan of action. The party has been waiting in the wings for as long as Labour had been in power.
But top of the agenda now is our health care system. And specifically for the people here in mid and west Wales who returned seven Plaid MSs in two local constituencies, let's see our health dividend.
Under years of Labour neglect, service across our health boards - Betsi is a basket case in special measures and Hywel Dda is just marginally better - needs urgent action.
Plaid and its MSs railed against cuts and promised a better plan.
So, how about it?
What is the plan? When can we expect action? When can we get more than words and empty promises.
Tells us what you plan to do - and when.
Stroke services at Bronglais are now under another review.
So too various services at Prince Philip and Withybush hospitals.
Ahead of the elections Plaid Cymru politicians and Senedd candidates pledged to save services and create a Hospital of Rural Excellence in Aberystwyth.
We don't want silence. We want firm commitments.
With Elin Jones as the Finance Minister and Mabon ap Gwynfor as the Health Secretary, we should at least expect a clear plan of action.
A clear plan of action and a timetable. That will do for now. Just.
As the campaigners to protect our health services have rightly noted, “We need a hospital serving the communities that caters to our needs which is managed in a dynamic and innovative way and a health system that does not make us poorer and make rural deprivation worse because we have to take days off work, organise child or elder care, fill up the tank with petrol or diesel to travel to hospitals elsewhere."
For the people here who put their faith in Plaid, hospitals matter far more than First Minister’s official residences.
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