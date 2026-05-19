On health they wish to appoint up to 100 extra GPs, create 10 new surgical hubs to speed up treatment. These hubs can then develop into ‘centres of excellence’, a term familiar to us in Ceredigion. They’ll “redefine the responsibilities of the Welsh Government and a revamped NHS Executive with the power of the former responsible for setting the overarching policy direction, and the latter overseeing day-to-day operational matters.” Sounds like a Health Minister’s hands-off approach then when deciding where to place these ‘centres of excellence’. I scoured the manifesto regarding current threats to our services in Ceredigion. Under better prevention strategy, of which I’m totally in favour, I read, “Ensure fair, safe and high-quality care in every part of Wales, by strengthening national clinical pathways – including for stroke, ophthalmology and cardiovascular health - embedding patients’ rights and reducing regional variation.” Make of that what you will ‘Protect Bronglais Services’ campaigners. Plaid Cymru’s in charge now but don’t hold your breath!