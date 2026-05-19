Labour’s out, Plaid Cymru in. No surprise, but what difference will it make to people in Ceredigion? At the count Elin Jones, Plaid’s long-serving MS, politely offered me, a long-serving Green campaigner, commiserations on the Green Party not winning that 6th seat. I promised her I’d be holding Plaid Cymru to account on their environmental policies. And it’s not just environmental policies, although to my way of thinking everything relates back to our planet and its resources, but their policies on health and education.
I’ve read Plaid’s manifesto and there’s a lot I like. But the language is vague in places and policies contradictory. Their funding programme is reasonably ambitious and they’ll pay for it by demanding a better deal from the Westminster Government regarding HS2 and the Barnett formula. They also want greater tax powers plus a Vacant Land Tax, and have the ability to increase Welsh Government’s debt to £3billion (not so sure about this one), and of course power over and income from the Crown Estate.
On health they wish to appoint up to 100 extra GPs, create 10 new surgical hubs to speed up treatment. These hubs can then develop into ‘centres of excellence’, a term familiar to us in Ceredigion. They’ll “redefine the responsibilities of the Welsh Government and a revamped NHS Executive with the power of the former responsible for setting the overarching policy direction, and the latter overseeing day-to-day operational matters.” Sounds like a Health Minister’s hands-off approach then when deciding where to place these ‘centres of excellence’. I scoured the manifesto regarding current threats to our services in Ceredigion. Under better prevention strategy, of which I’m totally in favour, I read, “Ensure fair, safe and high-quality care in every part of Wales, by strengthening national clinical pathways – including for stroke, ophthalmology and cardiovascular health - embedding patients’ rights and reducing regional variation.” Make of that what you will ‘Protect Bronglais Services’ campaigners. Plaid Cymru’s in charge now but don’t hold your breath!
On education they wish to raise the standards of numeracy and literacy. Will our small rural schools be safe from closure under a Plaid Government? It’s after all Plaid Ceredigion administrations that have been responsible for the bulk of our local small schools closing. The manifesto says, “Plaid Cymru supports the presumption against closing rural schools in the School Reorganisation Code.” Good, let’s hope that the children, parents, staff and governors of Llanfihangel-y-Creuddyn, Llanwyryfon, Borth and Ponterwyd can all sigh a sigh of relief and concentrate on improving those literacy and numeracy skills.
The unlocking of our amazing Welsh talent to enhance the economy covers a wide area of topics. I’m interested in the details but found little of what it all means in practice for jobs, transport, energy generation and housing. Lots of new bodies will be created though.
The National Development Agency I’ve understood will deal with the funding and direction. The Wales Wealth Fund will capture “a fair share of profits from Welsh renewables to invest in community-led projects in areas like housing and energy.” The Rural Development Strategy will deal with challenges of growth in rural Wales such as how to implement sustainable tourism. Some detail here, they’ll review the current 182 day threshold for second homes and holiday homes. Also, they’ll oversee the local visitors’ levees, tourism tax to you and me, to ensure it benefits local communities.
Big one, the National Energy Strategy will be closely monitored by all communities affected currently by windfarm applications. Their statement that, “A Plaid Cymru Government will take bold steps to address the overlapping climate and nature emergencies” is welcome. Their pathway to net zero by 2040 is through community energy, green skills and jobs, cleaner transport, energy efficient homes and protection and restoration of nature-rich landscapes. Does that include the Gwent Levels? Or do the words “renew the process of developing solutions to improve the resilience of transport links across the Menai Strait and address congestion on the M4 around Newport” strike fear into the hearts of environmental campaigners who have fought off a ‘relief’ road through the Gwent Levels umpteen times?
On transport links that will be improved there’s no mention of the Cambrian Line from Aberystwyth to Shrewsbury but there is the ridiculous idea of a fast bus from Bangor to Carmarthen. And whilst I’m on my favourite topic, they also promise that they’re “committed to improving accessibility and safety around bus stops.” I’ll be inviting Elin, Kerry and Anna over to my village to deal with our dangerous crossing. Elin has been before, agreed with us and wrote to the then Labour Minister. Nothing got done. It’s over to her and her Government now. Speaking to our Council Leader Bryan Davies at the count, I said, “You’re in charge in Ceredigion and in the Senedd, so you have No Excuses Now!”
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