Round 1: General knowledge: 1 £1.65; 2 fear of driving; 3 Bucharest; 4 Mississippi 5 enamel; 6 Sudan; 7 Sun; 8 pear; 9 petrol; 10 Pentecost
Round 2: Food and drink: 11 borsch; 12 feta; 13 grenadine; 14 pickled cabbage; 15 South America; 16 rice; 17 sangria; 18 1886; 19 earl grey; 20 mead
Round 3 Geography: 21 Wrexham; 22 Cardiff; 23 Paris; 24 Wellington; 25 Barbados; 26 Armenia; 27 Greenland; 28 Serbia; 29 Portugal; 30 Caersws
Round 4: Sports: 31 Rodri; 32 City of Troy; 33 ice hockey (NHL) 34 Alan Shearer; 35 12; 36 Isle of Man TT circuit; 37 Ethan Ampadu; 38 flyweight; 39 no; 40 San Siro
Round 5: General knowledge: 41 Rubic cube; 42 four; 43 Trevi Fountain; 44 beetles; 45 six; 46 full of woe; 47 12; 48 Charles Lindberg; 49 Montenegro; 50 Powys
Round 6: History: 51 Vasco de Gama; 52 New Amsterdam; 53 1415; 54 true; 55 Duke of Wellington; 56 four; 57 Malvinas; 58 Bismarck; 59 Leicester, under a car park; 60 Jerusalem
Round 7: Science and technology: 61 erg; 62 bit; 63 X; 64 Fe; 65 yellow; 66 blue; 67 Au; 68 pain; 69 the bends; 70 C
Round 8: Entertainment; 71 Alf Garnett; 72 Magic Roundabout; 73 John Ford; 74 Sting; 75 Pebbles; 76 Rubble; 77 Banksy; 78 Sarah Lancaster; 79 Squid Game; 80 Claudia Winkleman
Round 9: True or false: 81 true; 82 false; 83 false; 84 false; 85 true; 86 false; 87 true; 88 true; 89 false; 90 false
Round 10: General knowledge: 91 cancer; 92 Parliament; 93 Jodie Auckland; 94 French Guiana; 95 Michael Collins; 96 £1.05; 97 Haiti; 98 Al Gore; 99 Cambodia; 100 grammes
Round 11: All things Christmas 101 myrrh; 102 6 January; 103 Jingle Bells; 104 11th; 105 Coca-Cola; 106 Dr Zeuss; 107 Irving Berlin; 108 Jacob Marley; 109 two front teeth; 110 Grandma
Round 12: Christmas entertainment; 111 Gavin and Stacey; 112 Angela Rippon; 113 Wizard; 114 NYPD; 115 Andre Previn; 116 1957; 117 Elvis; 118 Nat King Cole; 119 Slade 120 Paul McCartney
Round 13: Christmas and drink: 121 advocaat; 122 false; 123 mince pie; 124 nut roast; 125 clockwise; 126 peacock; 127 gingerbread man; 128 Japan; 129 27; 130 mulled wine
Round 14: 5 letter S words; 131 shore; 132 short; 133 stand; 134 sense; 135 sadly; 136 score; 137 scull; 138 sharp; 139 sinus’ 140 siren
Round 15 Remember 2024: 141 Xavier Schauffele; 142 Manchester United; 143 1 Am Maximus; 144 Barbora Krejcikova; 145 Stockport; 146 Liverpool; 147 412; 148 4; 149 Chris McCausland; 150 Switzerland
Round 16 Oddities; 151 donuts; 152 Arsenal; 153 dog sledding; 154 absinthe; 155 five; 156 blue; 157 25; 158 86; 159 MMXXV; 160 Vancouver;
Round 17 And more oddities; 161 Donner; 162 Rudolph; 163 Sloth; 164 Tangerine; 165 Iowa; 166 cork; 167 grace; 168 2024; 169 Tiffany; 170 Mary Poppins
Round 18: True or false: 171 true; 172 false; 173 true; 174 true; 175 true; 176 true; 177 true; 178 false; 179 true; 180 false
Round 19: 2025: 181 Bradford; 182 Thailand; 183 US; 184 Brazil; 185 47; 186 Wales; 187 Munich; 188 Melbourne; 189 Jane Austen; 190 Max Mad
Round 20: Who knew?: 191 August; 192 85%; 193 13; 194 true; 195 true; 196 Australia; 197 hearts; 198 false; 199 women; 200 left