An unsteady leap into a chilly future

Unfortunately, it seems suppliers are not allies in our battle to reduce energy usage. These companies, sitting on unexpected mountains of money, must be compelled to make economising straightforward and inexpensive. Timely installation of smart meters. Smart meters registering on the system within days rather than months. It is this winter that matters and a six month drag is little use to anyone wanting to economise now. The cost and delay in disconnecting gas is further unnecessary foot dragging which dissuades customers from immediate and more radical reductions. Meters should always display billing units. If not, companies must be forthcoming with this most critical information at the onset of an energy contract.