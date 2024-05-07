My own mother had dementia and needed to be in a nursing home. The staff was fantastic and she was well cared for. But she had been a keen gardener all her life. The first thing she would do every morning is go out to feed the birds, simply the leftover breadcrumbs in those days, and in nice weather she would check what was in flower and pick some to create flower arrangements. It has struck me that during her last five years she was denied that basic freedom. Going into the garden was only with a staff member as part of an ‘activity’.