Letter to the Editor: The housing crisis, like the NHS crisis, reflects the Tory ideology of “private good, public bad”. A letter writer recently described being in a health care meeting in the 1980s when a Conservative member said: “Before much time elapses, the NHS will be a blip in history”.
We now hear of “unprecedented levels of no fault evictions”, according to Shelter (Behind the News: Evicted for Christmas, Cambrian News, 21 December), when social housing, like social medicine, is under constant attack by the Tories in Westminster, and indirectly in Wales.
Large housing developments in Wales have been severely hindered by phosphate pollution concerns for our rivers, lakes and seas, caused by domestic and agricultural sewage, a problem that is hugely exacerbated by the widespread sewage discharges of our privatised water companies — a problem that Westminster has kicked into the long grass.
Mr Wood, of Aberystwyth, was in the army for eleven years, including the Falklands, that bailed out Thatcher, who sold the council houses that Mr Wood now desperately needs. Despite poor health he has been given a section 21 no- fault eviction, and compares 2022 to the 1750s, when landlords had absolute power over their tenants.
In 1976 I asked an elderly Scottish gentleman in Inverness for the time, which he gave me from his pocket watch. I thanked him, and as I walked away he doffed his cap several times, which still brings tears to my eyes, as I imagine the social deference of his youth, under the Lairds.
Labour has rightly stopped the sale of council houses, but not housing association dwellings, for that Blaenau Ffestiniog development on the old NHS surgery site is selling all six houses.
A well-informed politician concurs with my opinion that Adra is behaving more like a developer than a housing association.
I grew up in the Tory south and only felt politically at home when I went to work in Wales long ago. However, those post-war Tories, for all their political failings, built good council houses, with generous gardens.
The current Tory cohort behave like the Scottish lairds of old.
Roger Louvet,
Porthmadog