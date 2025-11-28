So, after all the rows and leaks about the UK Government’s budget in advance, when it landed most folks were left with a question: Is that it?
But if there’s one consistency with what comes out of Westminster, it’s that Wales always gets screwed. And yes, Rachel Reeves did not disappoint. We got screwed again.
Income tax thresholds will be frozen until 2031 while the two child benefit cap will be scrapped next year. And those of us whare are environmentally conscious and bought an electric car, well, there’s a 3p levy per mile on the way.
Changes to the Welsh Government Fiscal Framework will mean that Welsh Government has an extra £425 million spending power over the next few years.
That additional funding comes from increased borrowing limits and more flexibility in how Wales can manage its budget.
The budget also saw an extra £505 million for the Welsh Government, through the Barnett Formula, on top of the largest settlement for the Welsh Government in the history of devolution.
First Minister Eluned Morgan said the UK budget “will help people right across Wales.”
“It will mean more money in the pocket of people who need it the most, support for energy bills, a raise in the minimum wage and good news for pensioners.
“I’m pleased the Chancellor has listened to our call to scrap the two-child benefits limit, which will help to tackle the scourge of child poverty.
“We called on the UK Government to continue to support us with more money for hard pressed public services and they have delivered with an extra £500m, building on the £5 billion of extra funding they have already confirmed.
“We will also see significant investment in Wales, including in AI Growth Zones, advanced manufacturing, steel transition in Port Talbot, and nuclear energy in Anglesey.”
Few others share her outlook. That huge black hole in our health services will remain as long as the nation doesn’t get its fair share from Westminster.
And there is still a fundamental unfairness facing Wales, with weaker fiscal powers than any other devolved nation, less ability to invest in the Welsh economy, and the Treasury continues to withhold over £4 billion owed to Wales in transport funding.
