One mistake led to 20,000 people in the Camelford area having their water poisoned. A lorry load of aluminium sulphate had been poured into the wrong access point at a water treatment site. The error was due to sloppy oversight of the compound. The lack of investigation once residents started complaining of terrible symptoms was totally inexcusable. People were told not to worry and to boil their water, which was the worst advice they could’ve been given. The following cover-up is utterly shocking. People have died - post-mortems showing highly raised levels of aluminium in their brains – yet the South West Water Authority has not been held responsible. Many animals died too, ducks, pigs, sheep and cattle. The accident happened just before the privatisation of the water industry, something the then MP for North Cornwall, Paul Tyler, blames for the cover-up.