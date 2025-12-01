Her lack of understanding of the changes to the Senedd, and the way AMs will be elected seems to be widespread. This should be of deep concern to all of us involved in Welsh politics, especially if we champion democracy. With average turnout at Senedd elections of no more than 50 per cent, one of the stated aims of the changes was to improve democratic participation. The widespread ignorance of the changes (observation and NOT a criticism of individuals) suggests a serious breakdown in communications between politicians and electorate.