Now I can’t vouch for the accuracy of the reports I’ve read but, true or not, I’m coming to the conclusion that we need to take care lest we end up mirroring the sort of intolerant society Alexander Solzhenitsyn described so well in The Gulag Archipelago. It makes for a chilling read but it is well worth reflecting on because it shows how the authorities got rid of dissenting voices in Stalinist Russia. There was a large meeting, he writes, in which everyone began to applaud “Comrade Stalin”, and the clapping continued for an unbearably long time because no one wanted to be the first one to stop. And, as you might guess the brave soul who finally did so was arrested.