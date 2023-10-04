Ceredigion County Council wants to radically overhaul the way sixth form education is delivered in six secondary schools. Or rather than the current six, it could very well be just a single school — likely in Aberaeron. Where else, of course. It is the centre of the Ceredigion universe as far as those who sit in the council chamber are concerned — more so for the staff employed by the council who don’t sit there. They’re all working from home now.