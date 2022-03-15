Borth residents remain at risk

Editor,

Earlier in the year storms Arwen and Barra destroyed a several yards-long section of the timber sea wall across the road and golf course from my home. I have just watched a high tide destroy at least twice as much more of it.

In the meantime, questions I asked Borth Community Council about their repair work to the original damage revealed that a contactor to do the work has been approved but that moving equipment onsite to commence work is being held up by NRW.

Apparently, with a public consultation about Stage 3 of the Borth Sea Defences pending, NRW is blocking repair work until that is all finalised. Lindsay Rawlings of NRW has just appeared on my television screen saying NRW is doing all it can to keep everyone informed and safe during the storm.

I have to say I find what she said highly hypocritical and I am wondering how NRW came to be so powerful that it is able to dictate policy that is generally understood to be the role of elected government.I

have asked Ceredigion County Council what are its intentions about the now extensive sea wall damage at Ynyslas.

With more storms, high winds and rain forecast, it needs remedial action before local property, residents and visitors to the area are put at increased risk.