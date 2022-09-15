BT puts VOIP phones on hold — and BBC Wales suddenly loses its voice

The prospect of a similar nightmare hovers over isolated parts of Wales, which typically have little or no mobile signals and are often without power. Mountainous Cwmystwyth, 16 miles from Aberystwyth, is one such place. Here, BT began to impose its dratted new Voice-Over-Internet-Protocol (VOIP) system, clearly without employing an ounce of imagination over its repercussions for this frequently storm-battered location, which has no mobile signal and knows all about blackouts. Showing total mindlessness, the new devices were given out with the incredible warning: “You will not be able to call 999 (or any other numbers) from this phone if there is a cut in the electricity supply or if there are broadband problems.